Study Links 3-Minute Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer and Heart Disease Risks

A new research has drawn an essential link between 3-4.5 minutes of vigorous daily exercise with reduced risk of cancer and heart diseases. It suggests that the daily toil involved in vigorous activity undertaken during performing daily chores and tasks could reduce the risk of cancer by 32%.

The term VILPA or Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity was coined by researchers at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre. It describes brief, energized bursts of activity that are engaged within the span of the day with enthusiasm and gusto.

This includes a range of activities. From carrying the heavy baggage of shopping around the store or house to vigorously completing house chores or taking a brisk walk, everything counts for VILPA. Well, it can even include enthusiastic high-spirited game sessions with kids!

New Research Finds Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity (VILPA) Prevents the Risk of Cancer

VILPA includes tasks as simple as taking a brisk walk to help heart health (Image by Daniel Reche via Pexels)

A study published in the journal JAMA Oncology that is headed by the University of Sydney, Australia, talks about the data that it collected from wearable devices. These devices, known as accelerometers, tracked the daily activity of more than 22,000 people who didn’t exercise or were “non-exercisers.” The researchers then studied the clinical health records of the group, monitoring for cancer for almost 7 years.

They came to the conclusion that approximately 4 to 5 minutes of vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity could substantially reduce the risk of cancer in those who undertook the engagement. This was in comparison with the ones who did not engage in VILPA.

According to the lead author of the study at the Charles Perkin Centre, Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, VILPA is somewhat like following the principles of HIIT or High-Intensity Interval Training. This must be applied to your everyday life. Since most adults do not engage in exercise, they are often at an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. This might include carcinogenesis of the breast, colon, or endometrium.

Previously, the amount of vigorous physical activity did not have a method to be measured. However, with wearable technology, now it is quite possible to get an estimate of the effects of short bursts of highly energized work that is done in daily life.

That the effects of an activity as simple as getting a brisk walk can cut down the chances of cancer and heart disease speaks volumes about the role of exercise in daily life. Not only does it keep the mind and body fit, but it also takes the system to a safe place from terminal diseases. Thus, it is advisable for everyone to maintain a vigorous regimen of simple yet vital activities even if they don’t get time for longer sessions.