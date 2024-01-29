Study reveals the No. 1 relationship dealbreaker

Many things can go wrong in a relationship. While some couples break up for reasons like dishonesty or distance, a new study has found one problem that supercedes everthing.

It's a problem that's ranked at the top for most couples. What could it be? Keep reading to find oit.

How clinginess can be a deal breaker in a relationship

Relationships can be tough. So many things can make a relationship fall apart. Researchers found something interesting ast year.

Lonely time can harm relationships. After six months or so, a study said that most couples stop feeling that whole crazy "in love" feeling. This surprising finding was published in Frontiers in the Psychology journal.

There are little things that can cause trouble too. Example? Eating habits. Sounds a little funny, right? But a survey done recently by OnePoll on behalf of GoodCook found it to be true.

They asked 2,000 Americans about their dating dealbreakers. One of three said that if their partner ate too much junk food, they would consider breaking up. Yes, good eating habits can save not just your health but also your love life.

The study and its insight

A study in 2021 found a problem that causes even more trouble than the aforementioned ones.

The study was published in the big-shot Evolutionary Psychology journal. The researchers asked over 1,400 people in relationships in China and Greece. They wanted to know about more than 70 different struggles that couples face.

So, what was the worst difficulty that couples faced? Clinginess. About three out of ten people said being too clingy was a big problem for them.

Clinginess can start from a place of love and caring. But being too clingy can be bad for the relationship, as too much clinginess can push your partner away.

Being clingy can also show other big problems. Clinginess can hint at a person being too insecure, lacking trust or constantly needing approval. Sometimes, these traits are not appealing at all. These traits can also lead to feeling less equal in the relationship.

That's not all. Being clingy can also lead to not having enough personal time and space. Almost 23 percent of people in the study said that it was another problem in their relationship. Having a clingy partner means less time for yourself.

Relationships with clingy people can be difficult. Why? Because they're always around.

Space in a relationship can be healthy. It gives you a chance to take care of yourself and your own needs. But with a clingy partner, it becomes difficult. This kind of dependence can also lead to other issues within the relationship.

So, what's the major takeaway? Too much clinginess can do more harm than good in a relationship. Set aside some ‘me time’, let each other breathe, and remember. Love grows in freedom, not in excessive attachment.