Study reveals partial reps just as effective for muscle growth

In fitness, things are always changing with new research updating our knowldge on the effectiveness of different exercise techniques. A recent big review of multiple studies has some interesting information for building muscle. This deep dive into 23 different experiments found out that doing shorter moves (or partial reps) when lifting can pump up one's muscles just as much as doing the longer, full ones.

Full reps vs. partial reps: shaking up the norm in weightlifting

When people hit the gym to lift weights, there is a lot of focus on doing each exercise through its full range of motion. For example, think of a squat. A full rep would mean lowering yourself down until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or even lower) and then coming back up.

On the other hand, a partial rep might only see you going halfway down before coming back up. Up until this point, everyone believed that full reps were the only way to go if you wanted to see gains in muscle size, strength, and sports skills. But this fresh study is shaking things up by showing that partial reps can do the job just as well.

The study examined more than just muscle size. It looked at how these different styles of training affected body fat and sports performance too. What is fascinating is that both full and partial ranges of motion had similar impacts on these areas as well. However, full reps might still have the edge when it comes to improving power, a key component of many athletic movements.

Full or partial reps for different needs

Power, in the fitness world, is the combination of strength and speed - imagine jumping high or throwing fast. The study noted a slight advantage for full reps in this area, probably because using a greater range of motion engages more of the muscles and joints, possibly enhancing how your muscles and brain work together.

Interestingly, the researchers pointed out that partial reps done at longer muscle lengths (think stretching your arm almost fully but not quite) could potentially be even more beneficial for muscle growth than full reps.

This is because stretching a muscle out might lead to more tension (a good kind of tension) that activates growth pathways in your muscles. It is the kind of insight that adds a new layer to how we think about training for size versus strength.

This discovery suggests that the 'best' way to lift weights might vary depending on what each person needs or wants from their workouts. It's particularly good news for individuals who might not be able to do full reps due to injuries or other limitations; they can still make gains with partial repetition.

This study reminds us that our workout plans should be as unique as we are. Everybody's different, and so is the way we react to training. This proves there is no clear-cut, one-way route in fitness. The aim is not to find a flawless formula, but rather to discover what suits you - be it full reps, partial, or a combo of both. Lastly, it is crucial to note that, as with all research, this study comes with its caveats. The trials reviewed were relatively short-term and involved a limited number of participants.

The nuanced nature of the study's outcomes, like the difference in effectiveness for power versus muscle size, suggests that more research is needed to fully understand when and for whom partial reps might be most beneficial.

As fitness keeps changing, this kind of study shifts the conversation, promotes adaptability, and champions different ways of working out. So, if you are a gym pro or a newbie, remember one thing: there’s more than one path to getting those muscles built.