Study Shows Direct Impact of Warmer Climate on Significant Vision Impairment in Elderly Individuals

According to recent research from the University of Toronto, American seniors who live in warm climates are more likely to experience "serious vision impairment" than those who reside in colder climates.

The research has been published in Ophthalmic Epidemiology, a peer-reviewed journal. The team of researchers came to that conclusion after looking at the records of 1.7 million Americans who are 65 and older. Concerns have been raised since it is unclear what exactly causes the link, which coincides with rising global temperatures.

What is the Link Between Climate and Vision Impairment?

According to the study, senior citizens who reside in counties where the average temperature is 60 degrees or higher are at a 44% higher risk of experiencing eye disturbances.

The researchers examined data from the American Community Survey, which was a compilation of information from questionnaires filled out by Americans 65 and older every year between 2012 and 2017.

Older Americans might suffer vision impairment due to increased temperature. (Image via Unsplash/ David Travis)

They discovered that those who resided in US counties with average temperatures of 60 °F (15.5 °C) or higher were more likely to suffer from serious vision impairment than people who resided in counties with average temperatures of 50 °F (10 °C) or below.

The lead author, Professor Esme Fuller-Thomson said:

"With climate change, we are expecting a rise in global temperatures. It will be important to monitor if the prevalence of vision impairment among older adults increases in the future."

Visually Impaired Meaning

The phrase "visually impaired" is used to characterize those who have a limited or diminished capacity for vision. It covers a broad spectrum of vision impairments, ranging from minor vision loss to complete blindness.

Visually challenged people may have trouble seeing clearly, differentiating colors, sensing depth, or having a small field of vision. The phrase is comprehensive and takes into account the wide range of vision difficulties that people may encounter.

It is crucial to remember that vision impairment does not always entail total blindness, as many people with visual impairment still have some degree of visual function.

Causes of Visual Impairment

There are many different types of vision impairment, and they can be divided into congenital (existing from birth) and acquired (developed later in life) categories.

The following are some typical reasons for vision loss:

1) Refractive errors

Nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism are conditions that, if left untreated, can cause blurred vision and visual impairment. However, these refractive problems can be fixed through refractive surgery, contact lenses, or prescription glasses.

2) Age-related macular degeneration

AMD is a chronic eye condition that mainly affects elderly people. It harms the macula, the area of the retina in the center that is in charge of providing clear vision. Macular degeneration can cause centered vision loss, making it challenging to read, drive, or recognize faces.

Genetics also play a role in vision impairment. (Image via Unspalsh/ Arteum Ro)

3) Genetic eye conditions

Genetic or inherited factors can contribute to some vision problems. Examples include congenital cataracts, which are present from birth, and retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic conditions affecting the retina.

4) Eye injuries

Traumatic eye injuries, such as those brought on by car accidents, sporting accidents, or chemical exposure, can cause vision loss or even blindness.

Remember that this list is not all-inclusive and that there are additional, less often occurring causes of visual impairment.

The authors of the study make it clear that although there is a considerable correlation between average temperature and severe visual impairment, they are still unsure of the precise mechanisms underlying this link.

According to the researchers, there are numerous plausible causes. Possible explanations include increased UV light exposure, air pollution, illnesses, and temperature-related folic acid breakdown.

Poll : 0 votes