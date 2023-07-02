Study suggests new surprising benefits of morning cup of coffee: More than just caffeine

For many of us, the day doesn't truly begin until we've had that first sip of coffee. It's the beverage that promises to awaken our senses, boost productivity and shake off the fatigue.

So, is it all about the caffeine, or is there something more to the experience of savoring a cup of joe? Recent research conducted at Portugal's University of Minho suggests that the wakefulness effect may go beyond plain caffeine and involve the overall experience of this morning drinking.

Exploring caffiene mechanisms

Led by Professor Nuno Sousa, the study aimed to understand the factors behind the perceived alertness and psychomotor functioning associated with its consumption.

By investigating the neural responses to caffiene, the researchers sought to shed light on the mechanisms that underpin this phenomenon and potentially uncover additional benefits.

The study process

To delve deeper into the effects of the beverage, scientists recruited regular coffee drinkers and conducted functional MRI scans before and after either caffeine intake or the consumption of a standardized cup.

Participants were instructed to abstain from caffeinated beverages for three hours before the study to ensure accurate results. During the scans, the participants were encouraged to relax and let their minds wander.

Results: Coffee vs caffeine alone

Contrary to expectations, the study found that both caffeine and coffee led to a decline in the connectivity of the default mode network, associated with self-reflection and introspection during resting states.

It indicates that both increased participants' readiness to transition from rest to task-oriented activities. However, drinking coffee has additional effects not observed with caffeine alone.

Added benefits of coffee

The consumption showed increased connectivity in the higher visual network and the right executive control network, regions of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control and goal-directed behavior.

These effects were not replicated with caffeine alone, suggesting that it's not just about the caffeine content but also the sensory experience and psychological expectation associated with enjoying a cup.

Understanding the findings

Dr. Maria Pico-Perez, the first author of the study, highlighted that the distinct effects observed during consumption might be attributed to factors like the unique smell, taste and psychological anticipation associated with the drink.

While caffeine can explain some of the shared effects with other caffeinated beverages, certain benefits appeared to be specific to coffee.

Limitations and future considerations

The researchers acknowledged some limitations in their study. It remains unclear whether the benefits observed were solely due to the experience of drinking coffee or a combination of the experience and caffeine.

Moreover, the study did not explore the potential relief of withdrawal symptoms, which could contribute to the positive effects reported by caffiene drinkers.

The experience of sipping a cup of caffiene appears to enhance connectivity in specific brain networks associated with cognitive performance and readiness for action.

So the next time you indulge in that steaming cup of java, relish not only the rich aroma and taste but also the potential cognitive benefits that come with it.

