Suffering from fear of sleep? 8 effective ways to manage Somniphobia

There are many simple and effective ways to deal with somniphobia or fear of sleep.

Everyone feels anxious on occasion. Experts think that anxiety helps the body stay aware, concentrated, and ready to react to a stressful scenario.

Sleeping anxiety can occur for a variety of reasons, including a dread of not waking up. If you suffer from sleeping anxiety, you are likely to become increasingly concerned as the night approaches.

Like many others with worry and disorders associated with it, you may also experience some physical manifestations of that anxiety.

It is a vicious circle. Anxiety causes worry over not sleeping, making sleep more difficult to get, which causes you to worry more, resulting in less sleep. By recognizing this tendency, you can make efforts to relax at night.

Here are some tips to manage somniphobia:

8 tips to manage somniphobia

1) Face your fears

The number one primary concern for people with sleep anxiety is the fear that they will get too little sleep and be unable to deal with the obligations of the next day.

However, fighting your fears and giving yourself a motivational pep talk before sleeping might actually help you overcome this problem.

2) Muscle relaxation

Another relaxation technique is to learn to tension and relax muscle groups in the human body one at a time.

This approach is frequently used for the treatment of panic episodes, excessive anxiety, and insomnia. Breathing techniques and progressive muscular relaxation can be used in conjunction.

3) Create a peaceful environment

Choosing an appropriate pillow and mattress is vital for creating an enjoyable sleeping environment.

The appropriate balance of hardness and support can relieve pressure spots and provide a good night's sleep. Furthermore, maintaining an ideal room temperature promotes relaxation and deep sleep.

4) A balanced diet

Eating foods that are nutritious can benefit both your physical and mental wellbeing. Studies have shown that our nutrition has a significant impact on our mental health.

Furthermore, eating well-balanced meals might help you manage stress and anxiety.

Consuming nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, can help you enhance the quality of your sleep.

5) Track your heart rate

Fancy sleep clinics. When diagnosing difficulties, consider your HRV because, unlike heart rate, it focuses on heart variations, making it a solid indication of fitness, weariness, and stress.

As a result, it is now included in newer Fitbits. When examined over a period of 24 hours, it provides useful information on autonomic function.

6) Cognitive-behavioral therapy

It remains a successful therapy that aims to assist patients in managing their cognitive functioning. It enables people to manage their anxious thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

In addition, CBT has been shown to help decrease fear and panic. As a result, it will assist patients in changing their attitude towards napping and beginning to rationalize their fear of sleep.

7) Journaling

You might also consider keeping a notebook to track your sleep. Journaling has been shown to reduce stress and nervousness by offering a healthy outlet.

You can record what you are feeling and thinking, as well as how you slept and what things exacerbate or alleviate your worry. This could help you have a greater awareness of the phobia as well as how to deal with it.

8) Medication

Certain prescription drugs are available to alleviate sensations of fear and anxiety, and they are frequently combined with treatment. Some typical drugs used for the treatment of phobias are:

Benzodiazepines are sedatives. They are indicated for short-term usage because they might be addicting. Benzodiazepines are commonly known by the brand names Xanax, Valium, and Ativan.

Sleep anxiety may keep you from getting enough rest and have a negative impact on your health, which could give rise to more serious problems.

Luckily, sleep anxiety is manageable. Using an appropriate combination of the mentioned tips and techniques can help you manage your sleep anxiety.