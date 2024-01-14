Suffering from sleep anxiety? Here is how to identify and treat it

Sleep anxiety is a common condition that can leave us feeling unrested. Over the night, do you find yourself tossing and turning from one bed corner to another?

If that's true for you, you may be battling the effects of sleep anxiety. It's a common sleep disorder that many people all over the world misunderstand. Anxiety is a pervasive condition. That means, it can affect various areas of life, including your sleeping and eating patterns.

Sleep anxiety may set in due of various factors, but it's of utmost significance to not overlook it. This anxiety can not only hamper your quality of sleep but consequently lead to further difficulties in life. Before we begin discussing its potential treatment, let's first know about its causes and symptoms.

What causes sleep anxiety?

You will be surprised to know that its one of the most common conditions. (Image via Vecteezy/Mix and match studio)

Sleep anxiety, like that of close friends with generalized anxiety, usually evolves from a variety of sources.

Restless nights can be a consequence of people's overthinking patterns about the past or the future. Life's uncertainties may lead them to think endlessly. What happened today? Did I say something stupid? What if I make the mistake again, and the thoughts go on.

As soon as the lights go out, all of the stressors in our life flood our mind. These can be big, small or even grave ones and can instill anxious thought patterns over the night.

Moreover, the pre-existing fear of not being able to sleep can result in escalating anxiety as bedtime approaches.

Sleep anxiety symptoms that can haunt you

Anxiety may also be accompanied by nightmares or physical sensations. (Image via Vecteezy/YES studio)

Timely recognising the symptoms of sleep anxiety is vital for individuals grappling its effects. Initial symptoms consist of recurring difficulty falling asleep, constantly waking up during the night and a revving mind that doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Sleep anxiety can also manifest physically in the form of muscle tension along with a pumped heart rate. Over time, these can also lead to psychological aspects, like nightmares or sleep disorders.

Waking up feeling tired even after being on the bed for a substantial amount of time is another sign to watch out for. Identifying these symptoms empowers people to deal with their sleep issues in a constructive way.

Seeking treatment for improving your sleep

Seeking help and treatment is vital. (Image via Vecteezy/Yulia Ryabokon)

No matter how strong the grip of anxiety may be on your sleep, there are always effective ways to lessen the effects.

First off, stick to a routine. By establishing that, we create a calming atmosphere within ourselves and signal our body to come to ease and rest. Even making the bed every morning is helpful.

Secondly, bid adieu to nervous stimulants like tea, coffee along with digital screens, especially in the hours leading to the sleep. Over time, the stimulating consequences of these items can largely intensify sleep anxiety.

Next, consider lighting a natural oil lamp in your sleeping room. It can be placed anywhere in the room as per one's convenience and safety. The effects of this practice are immediately noticeable.

Additionally, you can consider having a professional by our side. Especially, cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia has proven to be of great success in dealing with preexisting thought patterns that cause sleep difficulties.

When you sleep with anxiety, you wake up with anxiety. While there can be days, when your sleep gets disturbed, but if you notice a pattern in which your sleep is consistently disturbed, it's a red flag.

We often take our sleep cycle for granted, but we miss out on its restorative powers. Sleep anxiety can also turn into sleep disorders if due attention is not paid.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

