Sugar and Lemon Scrub: What are its Benefits 

Sugar and lemon scrub is one of the best home remedies that you can use for your face. Sugar is one of the best exfoliating ingredients that is found right in your kitchen. Scrubbing it on the face can remove dead skin cells while retaining the moisture on your skin, which is often washed away by artificial products.

Lemon is one of the best natural skin-brightening ingredients known for removing tan from the face. It comprises citric acid which is known to enhance collagen production, giving an even tone to the skin.

Combining both of them gives you a scrub that gives you the best of both worlds, acting as a solution for sunburns and dark spots caused by heat and accumulation of pollutants on your face. The most interesting thing is its affordability; you can just pick them up from your refrigerator and you are good to go.

Let's see some of the benefits of sugar and lemon scrub for the face, and the delicious recipe to make it right in your kitchen.

Benefits of Sugar and Lemon scrub for face

Exfoliates Dead Skin Cells

The texture of sugar granules is best for exfoliating dead skin cells. They are a source of glycolic acid, which is a gentle alpha hydroxy acid with natural exfoliating properties. Glycolic acid dissolves dead skin cells, provides an even tone to the skin, and acts as a natural humectant that preserves the loss of moisture and makes the skin bouncy.

Lemon is a rich source of citric acid and vitamin C which, along with hydrating the face, lightens dark spots and visible signs of aging. Combining both of their properties makes a very good natural exfoliator that cleanses off pollutants and excessive oil from the face very gently without taking off its natural oils.

Removes Tan

Sugar and Lemon scrub is best for removing tan from the face, caused by exposure to harmful UV rays. Vitamin C present in lemon has lightening properties that cleanse dark spots caused by sun exposure. Sugar, meanwhile, is known as a natural exfoliator that cleanses out clogged pores, improving overall skin texture. This scrub can also be used on knees, elbows, hands, and feet to smoothen rough patches.

Acts as a Moisturizer

Sugar and lemon scrub, when applied gently on the face, cleanses out pores that prevent moisture from getting inside the skin. It also acts as a moisture shield, protecting the face from drying up quickly while also preventing natural oils from getting washed off, something which artificial scrubs tend to do.

No Harmful Side Effects

No chemical side effects (Image via Unsplash/Alex Kondratiev)

Most of the scrubs found in the market comprise chemicals such as paraben, that wash away the natural oils from the skin. This is the most beneficial quality of using natural extracts, as they have no side effects and are inexpensive compared to the ones packed in containers.

They cleanse excess oil from the skin, preventing the growth of pimples, and also retain the oils that are essential to keep the skin soft and bouncy.

How to make Sugar and Lemon Scrub: That delicious recipe for you

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of granular sugar

1/2 fresh lemon

1 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp of olive oil (optional)

This scrub works miracles for acne-prone skin. To make it, squeeze the lemon juice in a bowl, then put honey and gently stir it until it blends into a uniform mixture. Take half a cup of granular sugar, and then add it to the mix. Leave it for 3 to 5 minutes that way and you are good to go.

Your scrub is ready!

Apply it on your face, and then rub it gently in a circular motion, leaving the area around your eyes. Leave it to dry, and then wash it off. Enjoy a cold, smooth, and bouncy face.

Our face is much more sensitive than our entire body, and hence it is best to care for it with very neutral, less reactive products to prevent any harm. Sugar and lemon scrub can be a valuable addition to your skincare routine.

However, it is generally advised to not scrub your face for more than three times a week. Just the right amount, in the right way consistently, can be the right solution for your face.