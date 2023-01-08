Suicidal Ideation is the act of considering taking one's own life or other thoughts that may be associated with it. While some individuals confuse the phrase with suicidal thoughts, others see suicidal ideation as a different and more dangerous mental condition. These thoughts are frequent. A total of 12.2 million Americans admitted to having thought about suicide in the past year. 10% of them made an attempt at suicide.

Suicide can be avoided, nevertheless, with support and care. Changes in a person's behavior, mood, or topics of conversation are indicators that they may be contemplating suicide. They can seem to be taking unusual risks, giving up money or belongings, or making plans for their demise.

Individuals might experience negative thoughts especially if they have a mental health diagnosis. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Tarazevich)

Signs & Symptoms Of Suicidal Ideation

Not everyone will report their ideations clearly. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicide ideation, it's critical to be aware of the warning signals to watch out for. The earlier you spot the warning signs, the sooner you can get the assistance you require. These warning indicators are not always present in people who are contemplating suicide. The signals can often be hard to see.

Individuals might share sentiments of being a burden to others, guilt, humiliation, or death. They might be intolerable to emotional suffering. Extreme mood swings or fluctuations in mood include being incredibly depressed, anxious, angry, or irritated. They may also have a feeling of being trapped, hollow, or having no purpose to live.

Severe Suicidal Ideation Might Also Include:

Purchasing a weapon

Saving or assembling pills

Giving valuables away

Saying farewell to relatives and friends

Searching for suicide methods online

Create a will or organise your other affairs

What Are The Causes of Suicidal Ideation?

Distressing thoughts can impact our mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Suicidal ideation frequently results from a confluence of several life experiences, thoughts, and emotions rather than having a single underlying reason. Suicidal ideation most frequently originates from feeling like you can't handle what appears to be an overwhelming life scenario.

If you don't have hope for the future, you can erroneously believe that suicide is an effective remedy. You might have some sort of tunnel vision where, in the midst of a crisis, you think that the only way out is suicide.

Suicide could also have a hereditary component. A family history of it increases the likelihood that a person could commit it, act suicidally, or have suicidal thoughts or behavior.

Risk elements consist of:

Feel as though you must overcome something difficult or impossible

Lack of future optimism

Are struggling to find a way out of your current position or a solution

Other mental health disorders, such as depression

A history of substance abuse, mental illness, or suicide in the family

Cronic pain

Exposure to physical or sexual abuse within the family

Exposure to others' suicidal acts either directly or indirectly

Guns are present in the house

Treatment Options For Suicidal Ideation

While it may not seem like it, there are ways to manage your ideations. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

Your doctor will manage your ideations based on the severity of your condition. Medication for anxiety or depression may be recommended by your doctor. You can control your symptoms using them.

Additionally, you should anticipate that talking to a psychologist or counselor will be part of your treatment strategy. You might need to stay in an inpatient treatment facility if your risk of suicide is severe. You can receive treatment there without having access to anything you could use to end your life.

In talk therapy or psychotherapy, you can engage with a therapist to investigate the causes of your suicidal ideation and learn coping mechanisms. Family interactions can be improved by involving loved ones in treatment so they can grasp the warning signs, understand what you're going through, and understand what to look out for.

You can also engage in lifestyle modifications. This includes stress management, bettering sleep, eating, and exercise routines, creating a strong support system, and scheduling time for interests and hobbies.

Having a solid support system for friends and family will boost your chances of avoiding depression or suicidal thoughts. Sharing your struggles with others can be beneficial. Due to changes in the environment or the release of feel-good hormones called endorphins after exercise, going outside and being active can also help with sadness. Suicidal ideation can be treated, and treatment can be effective.

Takeaway

It's critical to take a loved one's suicidal ideation seriously and seek treatment right away. Suicide can be prevented and actions can be taken to safeguard their lives. Support from family members and medical experts can prevent someone from getting along or gaining access to harmful items like firearms. Plans for safety, therapy, and medicine may all be used in the course of treatment of suicidal ideation.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

