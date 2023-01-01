Suitcase Carry Exercise: Benefits, Techniques, and How to Perform

If you're looking to improve your total body strength and add more exercise to your routine, look no further than the suitcase carry exercise.

This unique movement and many of the exercises involved with it can help you achieve just that — no matter what level you're starting at, or what your fitness goals may be.

How to Do Suitcase Carry Exercise?

Suitcase carry targets many muscle groups at once. (Image via Unsplash/Ambitious Creative )

Here's a step-by-step guide to perform this move:

Grab a kettlebell (try one that weighs five pounds), and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Engage your core muscles, pulling your shoulder blades down and back to make sure your posture is upright.

In a slow, controlled manner, walk forward while carrying the kettlebell.

Focus on tightening your core and keeping your posture aligned rather than on the speed at which you are walking.

Do this movement for 8-12 reps, or for a certain amount of steps.

When done with that side, set the weight down.

Repeat the movement with your other hand.

Benefits of Suitcase Carry Exercise

Helps reduce back pain and improve flexion (Image via Unsplash/Taco Fleur)

1) The suitcase carry exercise targets many muscle groups at once, including the core, shoulders, upper back, arms, and lower body. It works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, hip flexors, and calves.

2) It's a great exercise to strengthen the core and improve balance and shoulder stability. It also helps reduce back pain and improve flexion, extension, and rotation of the trunk.

3) Additionally, the suitcase carry exercise can help you maintain good posture and prepare you for more advanced exercises, like the farmer’s carry.

4) When we carry a suitcase, we naturally favor one side of the body. Gradually, that leads to the other side being weaker. That’s why it’s important to train both sides of the body with exercises like the suitcase carry.

Tips and Techniques

Avoid leaning towards the side as you walk.

If you’re lifting weights, make sure to adjust the weight based on your form. If your muscles are compromised, it can lead to injury.

Keeping the core muscles tight and engaged can move you quicker, as well as protect you from lower body injuries.

When you perform the suitcase carry with poor technique and get tired, it can lead to low back pain.

To avoid that discomfort, make sure you maintain good form during the suitcase carry by keeping your spine straight and tall.

It's easy to walk with hunched shoulders, which can make the suitcase carry feel uncomfortable in the neck and shoulders. Instead, push the kettlebell towards the ground as you walk.

Safety Tips

Generally, the suitcase carry is a safe exercise for most intermediate fitness buffs. You can adjust the resistance and modify distance or time to suit your fitness level and goals.

Although the suitcase carry isn't a cardiovascular exercise, it can still be an excellent addition to your workout routine. However, if you have any health conditions that limit your ability to perform the movement or any issues with your neck, shoulders, or lower back, talk with your doctor or physical therapist before trying the exercise.

If you experience any discomfort, stop the activity, and rest for two to five minutes. Do not continue if you feel actual pain. Begin by walking 10-20 steps on each side, and progress based on your fitness level.

Takeaway

If you're looking to take your training to the next level, give the suitcase carry exercise a shot. By getting that extra weight outside of your regular workout routine and focusing on core strength, you should soon find yourself with a more well-developed body.

