Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley hospitalised due to chronic illness, wife shares update

Lead singer of the Canadian rock band, Deryck Whibley, 43, had to be hospitalised on Thursday (September 14) night following a health scare. The "In Too Deep" singer had to spend his wedding anniversary in a hospital bed.

The news was shared by his wife, Ari Whibley, on Instagram, where she wrote:

"Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary, but the universe had a different plan for us."

Speaking about the reason for his hospitalisation, Ari said:

"We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart, and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure."

Why was Deryck Whibley hospitalised?

The Sum 41 lead singer is now undergoing treatment for pneumonia. However, doctors have also warned him against heart failure, as there's considerable strain on his heart.

This is not the first time that Whibley has faced such a situation. In 2014, he had a near-death experience when he suffered kidney and liver failure following years of alcoholism.

How is Deryck Whibley doing now?

As of Saturday, September 16, Whibley has been discharged from hospital, following hospitalisation due to pneumonia and possible heart failure.

The news of the same was shared by his wife on Instagram. The lengthy caption posted alongside a bouquet of flowers read:

"I'm very happy to be giving this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments.

"He is now under the care of his mother, who is a registered nurse, and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved, and he is able to breath without as much pain."

She also took the time to thank everyone for their "support" and "outpouring of love", which helped them "stay positive" during their difficult times.

Whibley's hospitalisation comes months after it was announced that Sum 41 was disbanding. Following his health scare, he's now being taken care of by his mother and wife at home.