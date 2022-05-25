Sunflower Oil: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Sunflower oil is a culinary fat made by pressing the seeds of the sunflower plant. It's often touted as a healthy oil because it contains unsaturated fats that may benefit heart health. Any possible benefits of sunflower oil, on the other hand, are dependent on the kind and nutrient composition.

What’s more, too much sunflower oil may cause certain health issues. Let's take a look at the different types of sunflower oil and their uses as well as their overall health benefits and side effects.

Nutritional Facts about Sunflower Oil

1 tablespoon of sunflower oil contains :

124 calories

18 grams of fat (5.6 percent of the recommended daily value)

26.9 grams of monounsaturated fat (26.3 percent DV)

26.3 grams of polyunsaturated fat (26.3 percent DV).

It also contains 1 milligram of vitamin K, or 26 percent of the recommended daily value.

Types of Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is available in four different varieties, each of which is made from different types of sunflower seeds. Sunflower oils that are high in linoleic acid, commonly referred to as omega-6, are liquid at room temperature.

Sunflower oils that are high in oleic acid, or omega-9, are solid at room temperature. Linoleic and oleic acids are both sources of energy for the body and contribute to cell and tissue strength.

However, they react differently to heat during cooking and therefore may have varying effects on your health. Nutrisun sunflower oil is a blend of two types of oils: high stearic/high oleic and high oleic.

The first type contains stearic acid, a saturated fatty acid that’s solid at room temperature and has different culinary applications. This type of oil is not meant for home cooking and instead may be used in packaged foods, ice creams, chocolate, and industrial frying.

Benefits of Using Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is wonderful for your health and is also used in a variety of pharmaceuticals. Here are some of its benefits:

1) Provides cardiovascular benefit

Sunflower oil helps in keeping your heart healthy. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

Sunflower oil is high in Vitamin E and low in saturated fat. It also contains phytochemicals that are good to the heart, such as choline and phenolic acid. It also contains vitamins, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats, making it one of the healthiest oils to consume.

Sunflower oils with a high oleic content have at least 80% monounsaturated fats. As a result, sunflower oil aids in the prevention of cardiovascular disorders and heart attacks.

2) Prevents colon and other types of cancer

Helps in preventing different types of cancer. (Image via Pexels / Miguel a padrinan)

Sunflower oil has the highest concentration of Vitamin E of any cooking oil. As a result, including this oil in our diet protects us from colon cancer. Sunflower oil's carotenoids aid in the prevention of uterine, lung, and skin cancers.

This oil contains tocopherols, which are antioxidants that assist to neutralize cancer-causing free radicals. The immune system and cells are both harmed by free radicals.

3) Helps in lowering cholesterol

Helps to lower cholesterol. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

Sunflower oil, which is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, provides the body with energy while maintaining an ideal level of LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) and HDL cholesterol (the good kind). This is because it contains lecithin, which helps keep cholesterol from sticking to nerve and cell linings.

4) Keeps your skin healthy

It is high in Vitamin E which is essential for skin. (Image via Pexels / Min an)

Sunflower oil, which is high in vitamin E, has been linked to improved skin health and cell regeneration. This means that the skin is better protected from UV damage and the natural aging process that occurs when free radicals are present in the body. It is beneficial for skin inflammation, allergies, and whitening.

5) Reduces premature aging

Premature aging is reduced. (Image via Pexels / Sora Shimazaki)

Free radicals and sunlight accelerate the aging process of the skin, causing wrinkles and fine lines to appear at a young age. The antioxidants in sunflower oil reduce the chance of developing early indications of aging.

Risks of Using Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is probably safe when consumed or applied to the skin in the recommended amounts. However, persons who are hypersensitive to the Asteraceae/Compositae plant family may experience adverse reactions when consuming sunflower oil.

Furthermore, a diet high in sunflower oil appears to elevate fasting insulin, blood sugar levels, and after-meal blood lipids, potentially increasing the risk of atherosclerosis in patients with diabetes.

Takeaway

In the end, there are potentially valid reasons to use high oleic sunflower oil. Some of these benefits could be especially relevant for individuals with certain health conditions. However, it should be noted that this oil may offer the same omega-6 content as many other vegetable oils, which may affect some people's diets in a negative way.

It'll be up to each person to compare the pros and cons of using high oleic sunflower oil with their own diet and lifestyle in mind.

LIVE POLL Q. Sunflower or Olive Oil? I prefer sunflower oil Olive oil 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur