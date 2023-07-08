Super Glue on Skin: Here’s How to Get Rid of It

The feeling of utter discomfort when the skin comes in contact with super glue can hardly be compared to anything else. It is an unintentional contact with a powerful adhesive that has the ability to bond various materials together effectively.

This adhesive bond of super glue and skin is resistant to water, making it difficult to remove by simple washing or wiping. Using force or pulling the glued skin does cause irritation, discomfort, and even damage, which makes dealing with it too frustrating. Fortunately, there are simple yet effective methods to remove it safely from the surface of the skin.

Methods to Remove Super Glue from the Skin

Method 1: Soaking in warm soapy water

Soap and water can help (Image via Getty Images)

Fill a basin or bowl with warm water. Add a few drops of mild liquid soap and mix well. Submerge the glued skin in the soapy water for about 15-20 minutes. Gently rub the area with your fingers or a soft cloth to loosen the glue. Rinse the skin with clean water and pat it dry.

Method 2: Using acetone or nail polish remover

Apply a small amount of acetone or nail polish remover on a cotton ball or pad. Dab the glued area gently with the acetone-soaked cotton ball. Allow it to sit for a few minutes. Gently rub the area to loosen the glue. Rinse the skin with water and pat it dry.

Method 3: Applying petroleum jelly

Take a small amount of petroleum jelly on your fingertips. Apply it directly to the glued area. Massage the jelly into the skin for a few minutes. Gently peel or roll the glue off the skin. Wash the area with mild soap and water.

Method 4: Utilizing lemon juice

Methods to remove glue from skin (Image via Getty Images)

Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a small bowl. Dip a cotton ball or swab into the lemon juice. Gently rub the glued area with the lemon juice-soaked cotton ball. Allow it to sit for a few minutes. Use a soft cloth or your fingers to peel off the glue. Rinse the skin with water and pat it dry.

Method 5: Olive oil

Pour a small amount of olive oil onto a cotton ball or pad. Gently rub the glued area with the olive oil-soaked cotton ball. Let the oil sit on the skin for a few minutes. Use your fingers or a soft cloth to peel off the glue. Cleanse the skin with mild soap and water.

Method 6: Using salt and water

Dissolve a teaspoon of salt in a small bowl of warm water. Soak a clean cloth or cotton ball in the saltwater solution. Gently rub the glued area with the saltwater-soaked cloth or cotton ball. Continue rubbing until the glue starts to loosen. Rinse the skin with clean water and pat it dry.

Method 7: Coconut oil

Methods to remove glue from skin (Image via Getty Images)

Take a small amount of coconut oil on your fingertips. Apply it directly to the glued area. Massage the oil into the skin for a few minutes. Gently peel or roll the glue off the skin. Wash the area with mild soap and water.

Method 8: Using rubbing alcohol

Dampen a cotton ball or pad with rubbing alcohol. Gently dab the glued area with the alcohol-soaked cotton ball. Let it sit for a few minutes. Gently rub the area to loosen the glue. Rinse the skin with water and pat it dry.

Method 9: Applying hand sanitizer

Methods to remove glue from skin (Image via Getty Images)

Apply a small amount of hand sanitizer to the glued area. Rub the area gently for a few minutes. Allow the hand sanitizer to sit on the skin for a couple of minutes. Use a soft cloth or your fingers to peel off the glue. Wash the area with mild soap and water.

Method 10: Using Vinegar

Soak a cotton ball or pad in vinegar. Gently rub the glued area with the vinegar-soaked cotton ball. Let it sit for a few minutes. Use a soft cloth or your fingers to peel off the super glue. Rinse the skin with water and pat it dry.

Method 11: Trying toothpaste

Toothpaste can help in removing glue (Image via Getty Images)

Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the glued area. Gently rub the toothpaste into the skin for a few minutes. Let it sit on the skin for about five minutes. Use a soft cloth or your fingers to peel off the glue. Rinse the skin with water and pat it dry.

Method 12: Utilizing baby oil

Apply a generous amount of baby oil to the glued area. Massage the oil into the skin for a few minutes. Gently peel or roll the super glue off the skin. Cleanse the skin with mild soap and water.

Precautions to Be Noted While Removing Super Glue

Cover the hands before using glue (Image via Getty Images)

Touching or peeling the area with super glue can worsen the situation, potentially causing skin damage. Thus, it is necessary to be patient and refrain from forcefully removing the glue.

Performing a patch test on a small, inconspicuous part of the skin to check for any adverse reactions before applying any solution to the area with super glue can clear the fear of getting any side effects.

Some methods may involve the use of chemicals with strong odors. Hence, removing the super glue in a well-ventilated area is of utmost importance to avoid inhaling potentially harmful fumes.

