How to Do Supported Roll Back in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The supported roll back in Pilates is an effective abs exercise that helps strengthen your core muscles and also develops easy movements in your spine. You can do this exercise to tone your abdominal muscles and learn how to use it to create a deep scoop, i.e. the act of pulling your navel towards your spine.

There are several exercises that strengthen your abs, but they don’t specifically help build a healthy spine. The supported roll back in Pilates, meanwhile, is one such exercise that targets both your abs and your spine.

Incorporating this exercise into your weekly workout routine is one of the most effective things you can do to make your abdominal muscles strong. It's the perfect move to warm up and prepare your body for more and is also a wonderful cool-down option you can perform at the end of any workout.

How to perform the supported roll back in Pilates? Technique and correct form:

Step-by-step instructions to follow:

Start by sitting straight. Your legs should be parallel, your feet flat on the ground with your knees bent.

Place both your hands on your thighs above the back of your knee.

Engage your abdominal muscles and pelvic floor to support your upper body.

Relax your neck, and drop down your shoulders a bit.

You may also flex your feet, as that will keep the back of your legs properly engaged and also maintain good support between your sit bones and heels as you’ll roll back.

Pull in your abdominal muscles to start the move, and let your back expand and create a “C-curve” in turn.

Make sure to keep your shoulders down and chest open.

Keeping the curve intact, slight drop back to pull in your abs.

Use your hands for support to keep using your abdominal muscles, and do not involve your neck or back in the move.

Make the curve of your back as deep as you can without hunching your shoulders. If your neck starts to strain, or your abs start to shake, slow down, and return to the upright position through your lower abs.

Make sure to keep up the C-curve till you are on your sit bones again.

Relax your shoulders and spine.

Repeat the move five to eight times.

Here's a video for reference:

Common mistakes to avoid when performing supported roll back in Pilates

Do not make these mistakes while performing the exercise to ensure that the supported roll back in Pilates is safe and effective for you.

1) Do not let your knees extend forward: Always keep your legs parallel, and make sure they are in straight alignment from your ankle to toe and hip to knee.

2) Do not collapse your back: Remember that the supported roll back is a deep scoop exercise, so you should not let your back collapse during the entire exercise. When you roll your body back off your sitting bones, your abdominals should be pulled back with a lengthening curve of your spine.

Primary benefits

The supported roll back in Pilates is one of the most effective exercises for your spine, as it helps to make it more active and flexible.

Practicing this move regularly helps to improve the functionality of your spine and helps you learn how to use your abdominal muscles to support it. Both these factors together improve your spine health and assist you in undertaking daily activities.

Once you have mastered the basics of this exercise, you can modify it with different breathwork. You may try any of the below-mentioned breathing patterns, as each of them will give you a new insight into performing the move.

Some of the breathing patterns that you can try while doing the supported roll back in Pilates include:

Exhale to return and inhale to go back

Inhale to go back; hold for a few seconds; exhale, and then inhale again to return to the curve position. Exhale to sit back in the initial position.

Exhale to go back; hold for two seconds; inhale, and then exhale to allow your body to come forward. Inhale, and sit back in the starting position.

Inhale to return, and exhale to roll back.

The supported roll back in Pilates is a beginner to intermediate-level exercise. However, it's not recommended if you have a neck, back or any type of lower-body injury. If you experience pain or pressure in any area while doing this exercise, stop doing it, and talk to your doctor or physical therapist immediately.

