Surprising health benefits of white tea you need to know

As a tea connoisseur, you might know the different types of tea, but you may be surprised to learn about the potential health benefits of white tea.

White tea is a type of tea that's made from the young leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis plant. It's the least processed of all teas and is known for its delicate flavor and light color.

While many people enjoy white tea for its taste, it also offers a variety of health benefits that are worth exploring. In this blog, we take a closer look at some of the surprising health benefits of white tea that you need to know

Potential health benefits of white tea

Here are some the amazing benefits of white tea and why you should include this in your diet :

1) Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols

Rich in antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Tea Creative )

White tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, which help risk of cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

Antioxidants are natural chemicals that can neutralize free radicals in the body. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells if they're not neutralized by antioxidants.

When you drink white tea or any type of tea, you get a boost of antioxidants that help fight against these damaging molecules!

2) Helps with weight loss

Promotes weight loss (Image via Unsplash/I yunmai)

White tea is a great drink for weight loss. The antioxidants in white tea help boost metabolism, block fat absorption, reduce appetite and increase fat burning.

Benefits of white tea include increasing thermogenesis (the process of burning calories) by up to 4%. That's important, as it means you're burning more calories throughout the day.

3) May prevent cancer

May prevent growth of cancer cells (Image via Unsplash/Kiran K)

White tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, which can help prevent cell damage andt certain types of cancers.

In a study, researchers found that white tea may help prevent liver cancer by reducing the activity of an enzyme called CYP1A2 - an important step in the formation of carcinogenic compounds called nitrosamines.

Apart from its role as an antioxidant, another study showed that EGCG can also inhibit production of estrogen receptor alpha. That means it could help reduce breast cancer risk by blocking estrogen receptors from interacting with their target genes.

4) Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure

Benefits of white tea : Lowers blood cholesterol levels (Image via Unsplash/Sixteen Miles Out)

It might seem like a no-brainer that drinking tea lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, but white tea does that even more than green or black tea.

When you drink white tea, the antioxidants in it help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while increasing good cholesterol (HDL). That can reduce risk of heart disease and stroke by up to 20%.

Another way white tea can help with blood pressure is by reducing inflammation. Inflammation causes elevated blood pressure, as it makes the arteries narrow the same way that stress does.

5) Improves brain health

Helps in improving brain health (Image via Unsplash/Josh Eisner )

White tea has many health benefits. It's rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to boost brain health and prevent Alzheimer's disease. In fact, white tea improves memory and focus while also reducing risk of cognitive decline or stroke.

White tea contains natural compounds called flavonoids that may help reduce inflammation. That can help you maintain a healthy weight by boosting metabolism, lowering cholesterol level and reducing blood pressure.

If you're looking for a healthy alternative to black tea or green tea, white tea may be the answer. Benefits of white tea are plenty, and it has less caffeine and fewer tannins. If you enjoy drinking iced tea, try adding some lemon juice or mint leaves for extra flavor.

