Surprising vitamin benefits and facts you didn't know about

Are claimed vitamin benefits true? Commercials for vitamin supplements are popular on TV and online nowadays, and vitamin sales have gone up significantly. These supplements are available in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups and chewable gummies.

These commercials make several claims about vitamin benefits and ask people to make them an important part of their diet. In this article, we analyze whether these claimed benefits are true or not, along with a list of vitamins that might help improve overall health.

Vitamin benefits for the body

Fruits, vegetables and meat are the best sources of vitamins. (Image via Unsplash/Katie Smith)

Elise Heeney, a clinical dietitian at Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, points out three main vitamin benefits:

Support metabolism.

Support immune function.

Help facilitate growth and development.

Understanding the role of each vitamin is crucial before choosing the correct supplement to buy.

Vitamin benefits can include several biochemical functions, including energy metabolism and immune function. Some of the most important vitamins are listed below:

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 helps in the formation of red blood cells and DNA. It also plays a role in healthy brain function.

Vitamin B12 helps in the formation of red blood cells and DNA. It also plays a role in healthy brain function. Vitamin A: Also known as retinol, it's required for normal vision, immune function and reproduction. It also plays a role in heart and kidney function.

Also known as retinol, it's required for normal vision, immune function and reproduction. It also plays a role in heart and kidney function. Riboflavin (B2): Riboflavin is important for cellular development and energy metabolism.

Riboflavin is important for cellular development and energy metabolism. Folate (B9): Folate also takes part in cell growth and synthesis of DNA.

Folate also takes part in cell growth and synthesis of DNA. Iron: Iron and hemoglobin helps carry oxygen around the body. It's one of the main components of vitamin supplements.

Iron and hemoglobin helps carry oxygen around the body. It's one of the main components of vitamin supplements. Copper: It's a mineral that regulates energy production, iron metabolism and brain function. It's also involved in enzymatic functions.

It's a mineral that regulates energy production, iron metabolism and brain function. It's also involved in enzymatic functions. Choline: This nutrient is important for brain development and liver function.

This nutrient is important for brain development and liver function. Potassium: It's an essential mineral that's important in maintenance of blood pressure and prevention of heart disease.

It's an essential mineral that's important in maintenance of blood pressure and prevention of heart disease. Manganese: This trace element is required for enzyme functions.

How to get vitamin benefits for your body?

The best way to get all the essential micronutrients is to follow a healthy and balanced diet.

Fruits, vegetables, fresh meat and poultry are the best sources to get all the vitamin benefits. Freshly sourced foods have more vitamins, minerals and antioxidants than ultra-processed foods.

Understanding vitamin supplements

Vitamin supplements can prevent deficiencies. (Image via Unsplash/Ksenia Yakovleva)

To get all the benefits of vitamins you can opt for over-the-counter supplements.

It has to be kept in mind that the FDA does not regulate these supplements, hence buying the right one is important to get high-quality micronutrients to prevent deficiencies.

The dosage is important, and consuming excess amounts of fat-soluble vitamins can lead to toxicity. Take proper advice from your nutritionist before buying any vitamin supplements. Third-party certified and tested supplements are the best ones to choose from for overall efficacy and safety.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes