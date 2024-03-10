Sydney Sweeney reveals sweet partner to aid her self-care routine

In an exclusive interview with People, Sydney Sweeney talked about her self-care routine and how her dog plays a crucial role in it. Sweeney is an actress and a dog mom and she has been in the spotlight for her recent acting projects. The Euphoria actress revealed how she manages to take care of her mental health as she navigates her life.

In her interview with People Sydney stated:

"My dog, Tank, really is so important in my own self-care process."

Swenney incorporates various tools to support her mental and physical health.

Sydney's roles have been dynamic and yet dramatic, how does she manage off the screen? (Image via Instagram/ Sydney Sweeney)

How does Sydney Sweeney take care of her mental health?

Sweeney has a friend that protects her and takes care of her mental health. (Image via Instagram/ Sydney Sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney has her own self-care routine and it starts with her rescue pet, Tank. She described her routine with her pet and it's the little things that count. Sydney noted that she plays with her, takes her to the park and goes for a walk. This helps her disconnect from her busy routine and engage in some alone time.

Another way she unplugs is by reading for her mental health. An important aspect of not getting burned out is knowing when to disconnect. Even with multiple movie projects lined up for Sweeney, she makes sure to find ways to disengage with her work environment.

Additionally, she loves working on her physical health. "I love to work out," she says. Sweeney makes sure to keep her water intake up and take enough rest to remain energised.

As more celebrities highlight the importance of a self-care routine in managing their emotional health, it helps us to talk about our own. More importantly, there is no single way to take care of your health.

For Sydney Sweeney, her primary companion is her dog, but for you, it may not be. It is important to find what works for you, make your own toolkit, and incorporate it in your everyday life. We need more celebrities like Sydney Sweeney who continue to open up about their sweet self-care routines!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.