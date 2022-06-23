Tahini: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Tahini is frequently used in traditional Asian, Middle Eastern, and African recipes as well as being regarded as a mainstay of Mediterranean cuisine. Hummus lovers are likely those who enjoy Tahini, as it's one of the key components of the nutrient-rich spread.

Sesame seeds are toasted and crushed to make tahini. It can be used as a dip, spread, or condiment, and is a very versatile component.

Tahini usually has a silky consistency akin to nut butter and a stronger, more savoury flavour that is frequently referred to as bitter. It offers a multitude of minerals and can offer better heart health, lowered inflammation, and potential anti-cancer effects.

Nutrition profile of Tahini

One tablespoon of Tahini is roughly equivalent to:

91 calories

2.6 grams of protein

8 grams of fat

1.4 grams of fiber

65 mg of calcium

1.4 milligrams of iron

Copper, a trace mineral necessary for the absorption of iron, the production of blood clots, and blood pressure, is particularly abundant in tahini.

Along with phosphorus, which is essential for maintaining bone health, Tahini is also high in selenium, a mineral that reduces inflammation and strengthens the immune system.

Benefits of Tahini

Sesame seeds in the sauce, like other seeds and nuts, decrease cholesterol, offer dietary fibre for digestion, enhance blood pressure, regulate hormones, and provide a number of other benefits:

1) May reduce the risk of cancer

Tahini's main component, sesame, contains lignans, or polyphenolic chemicals, such as sesamin, sesamol, sesaminol, and sesamolin. These substances are well known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant effects.

Studies indicate that by causing apoptosis (programmed cell death in such cells) and stopping the cell cycle, these lignans may slow the spread of cancer cells. This, in turn, might lower the risk of developing skin, blood, lungs, breast, prostate, colon, liver, and other cancers.

Phytosterols, which have a chemical structure remarkably similar to that of cholesterol, are among the bioactive substances found in sesame seeds. Consequently, diets high in phytosterol may help lower cholesterol levels, improve the immune system, and lower the chances of developing certain malignancies.

Sesamin and sesamol have the ability to bind to oestrogen receptors and may offer protection against malignancies brought on by hormones.

2) Good for skin

Tahini is especially well-suited for promoting skin health because of its nutritional makeup. The sauce has plenty of healthy fats that help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A and vitamin E, both of which are crucial for delaying the onset of visible signs of ageing.

Additionally, zinc, a component of crucial collagen for healthy, glowing skin, is found in tahini. Our skin remains elastic and supple, thanks to collagen.

Tahini also offers plant-based iron. For healthy hair, skin, and nails, it's crucial to maintain adequate iron levels, something many vegans and vegetarians worry about.

3) May improve brain health

By directly affecting bone cells, magnesium shortages can result in osteoporosis. Additionally, it might weaken bones by interfering with the parathyroid hormone's function. Tahini is a good source of magnesium and may help raise body levels and promote bone health when consumed. In research, women who consumed more than 422 mg of magnesium per day had considerably better bone mineral density throughout their bodies.

4) May help fight inflammation

It is becoming increasingly obvious that most chronic diseases are caused by inflammation. Consuming more foods high in polyphenols and antioxidants can help fight free radicals, which helps reduce inflammation. Tahini contains antioxidants that can help combat inflammation, particularly sesamin and sesamolin.

In one study, knee pain and inflammatory indicators were reduced in osteoarthritis patients who consumed 40 grams of sesame seeds daily. Other laboratory experiments have demonstrated that sesame seeds' antioxidants prevent the synthesis of inflammatory cytokines.

5) Contains good fat

Tahini contains a lot of fat, but don't be alarmed; they're all good fats. Saturated fat is still up for debate, but the unsaturated fat found in tahini has long been considered a "healthy fat." That's because it promotes satiety, heart health, and cognitive function.

Tahini's high fat content may even contribute to its heart-health benefits. Tahini contains mostly polyunsaturated fat, which can decrease cholesterol.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Tahini? Yes No 0 votes so far