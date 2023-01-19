Tai Chi Moves: How to Get Started, Benefits, and More

If you're looking for a low-impact exercise to help improve balance and flexibility, Tai Chi might be the right choice. Here's how to get started with Tai Chi moves, including what they are and how they can benefit your health and fitness goals.

What is Tai Chi?

Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise, originating from ancient China that's practiced around the world today to improve health and wellbeing. Art can be many things for different people, but regular practice will improve your well-being.

At its core, Tai Chi is a moving meditation that creates harmony between the mind and body. It helps you cultivate qi to flow smoothly through your body, which can be a spiritual experience as well as a physical one.

Improves overall health and well-being. (Image via Unsplash / Monica Leonardi)

Yin-yang exercises are slow and graceful, and they allow you to breathe deeply. They're helpful because they balance opposing forces, such as dark and light, or female and male.

Tai Chi For Beginners: Key Tips To Follow

1) Don't worry if you can't remember every move or properly flow from one to the next. Just focus on mirroring your instructor.

2) To keep yourself from losing your balance as you flow through moves, try to keep your center of gravity low.

3) As you learn, remember to move your body as a whole unit and not stiffen your shoulders. Move your arms and hands like a silk ribbon, and keep your elbows soft.

Keep your core engaged and move with the flow. (Image via Unsplash / Ludovica Dri)

4) Move with the intention of promoting the free flow of your inner qi. Keep your body relaxed, and imagine what's happening to your body and your qi as you work through the movements.

5)Try to stay focused and engaged. Mindfulness is at the heart of Tai Chi, so it's essential to be mindful while you're doing it.

Tai Chi Benefits

Here are some of the potential health benefits:

1) Reduces stress and anxiety

This may help reduce stress and depression. Despite its benefits, more research is needed to determine the exact effects of meditation on well-being.

2) Improves cognitive function

Tai chi has helped us improve our executive cognitive functions, including multitasking, decision-making, and time management.

3) Increases flexibility

This is often perceived as a gentle and slow exercise, but it has been found to aid in flexibility and balance in older adults.

Improves cognitive function. (Image via Unsplash / Irham Bahtiar)

4) Enhances your sleep cycle

Tai chi is just one of many types of physical activity that can improve sleep quality. It's been shown to do so in both healthy adults and those with chronic conditions.

5) Alleviates your body pain

Taichi has been found to be an effective way to manage pain, especially in those with fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and tension headaches.

The best way to get started with Tai Chi is by finding a class near you. If there isn't one available, consider investing in instructional videos or books to help you learn the basics of this ancient art form. If you have enough space in your home or backyard (about 20 square feet), then you're good to go!

