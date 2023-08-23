10 diseases people find out about only when it's too late

Health is a precious asset, and early detection of diseases is crucial for effective treatment and management.

However, there are several illnesses that often remain hidden before they reach an advanced stage. These ilnesses are often asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms initially, making them challenging to diagnose early.

In this article, we explore some such diseases that people frequently discover only when it's too late, emphasizing the importance of regular health check-ups and proactive medical care.

Diseases people find out too late

Pancreatic cancer is famously difficult to diagnose in its early stages due to ambiguous or non-existent signs. (Freepik)

Here are ten such diseases:

#1 Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its early stages due to vague symptoms or the absence of symptoms altogether.

By the time noticeable symptoms like jaundice, unexplained weight loss and abdominal pain emerge, the condition has usually reached an advanced stage, making treatment options limited.

#2 Ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer, often called the "silent killer," lacks specific symptoms in its early stages.

By the time symptoms like bloating, pelvic pain and frequent urination appear, the cancer has typically spread beyond the ovaries. Regular gynecological exams and awareness of risk factors can aid in early detection.

#3 Alzheimer's disease

Early symptoms are frequently attributed to aging, creating diagnostic delays (Freepik)

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory and cognitive function.

Early signs like forgetfulness and mild confusion are often attributed to aging, causing late diagnosis. Detecting Alzheimer's early can allow for better management and planning for the future.

#4 Liver cirrhosis

Liver cirrhosis can develop silently over years, often without noticeable symptoms until significant liver damage has occurred.

Individuals with risk factors like excessive alcohol consumption or viral hepatitis should undergo regular screenings to detect liver disease early.

#5 Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease may not show symptoms before kidney function has significantly declined.

Routine blood and urine tests can help identify kidney issues in their early stages, allowing for lifestyle modifications and medical interventions to slow the progression.

#6 Glaucoma

Glaucoma is an eye ailment that causes optic nerve damage and can result in blindness. (Stefamerpik/Freepik)

Glaucoma is an eye condition that damages the optic nerve and can lead to blindness.

It often develops without noticeable symptoms till vision loss occurs. Regular eye exams are crucial, as early diagnosis and treatment can prevent irreversible vision damage.

#7 HIV/AIDS

HIV infection can remain asymptomatic for years, leading to a late diagnosis. Early detection through regular testing is essential to start antiretroviral therapy, which can slow down the progression of the virus and improve quality of life.

#8 Lung cancer

Lung cancer symptoms like persistent coughing and chest pain typically appear at an advanced stage.

Early detection through screenings, especially for high-risk individuals like smokers, can increase the chances of successful treatment.

#9 Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer often starts as benign growths (polyps) in the colon or rectum. These polyps can be asymptomatic, making regular screenings like colonoscopies crucial for early detection and removal before they become cancerous.

#10 Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can develop slowly and be undetected for years. (xb100/ Freepik)

Type 2 diabetes can develop gradually and remain undiagnosed for years. It's important to recognize signs like increased thirst, frequent urination and fatigue. Regular blood sugar monitoring and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent complications.

The key takeaway from the aforementioned examples is the significance of proactive healthcare measures.

Regular check-ups, screenings and being aware of risk factors can greatly contribute to the early detection of these diseases. Timely intervention can make a substantial difference in treatment outcomes and quality of life.

While some illnesses may not present immediate symptoms, maintaining a vigilant approach to health can empower individuals to take charge of their well-being and potentially catch these before it's too late.