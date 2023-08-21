10 most poisonous fruits in the world - Sorted by degree of danger

Fruits are known to be healthy and nutritious but beware of some poisonous fruits that might put you in danger if eaten. These might cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and even death.

In this article, we bring you the list of the most poisonous fruits in the world to avoid if you want to keep yourself safe.

Most poisonous fruits: From least to most deadly

We have sorted the fruits from least to most deadly depending on the dangerous consequences that you might face. Check out this list of ten fruits:

#10 Apricot seed

Apricot seeds might be harmful (Image via Unsplash/Payam Tahery)

Apricots are delicious and healthy fruits, and their seeds are known to contain a high amount of vitamin B17 which can boost the immune system.

Vitamin B17 is known as amygdalin. However, vitamin B17 is officially not considered a vitamin, and processing of this compound inside the body can produce cyanide, which is a dangerous compound. Although small amounts of metabolites might not cause harm, it's better to avoid them for safety.

#9 Yellow star fruit

Yellow star fruit is not safe for people with kidney disease. (Image via Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt)

Yellow star fruit is a popular citrus fruit enjoyed in tropical countries. However, for people with chronic kidney disease, this fruit is considered among the most poisonous ones, as it contains a compound that could act as a neurotoxin if not processed and excreted by the kidneys well.

#8 Elderberry

Elderberries are among the mildly poisonous fruits (Image via Unsplash/Pawel Czerwinski)

Elderberries are popular in the preparation of jams, jellies, tea and wine. The leaves, twigs and seeds contain the compound glycoside, which creates cyanide.

The fruits might also contain small amounts of the compound and, hence, might cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. In rare but severe cases, it might also lead to coma, but the toxicity level is low.

#7 Yew berry

Yew berries are also among the mildly poisonous fruits. (Image via Unsplash/Adel Grober)

Yew berry tree is found in most parts of the Middle East, North America and European countries.

The seeds, bark and leaves are mainly poisonous to humans, while the fruits are considered to be comparatively safer. However poisoning might occur, and the symptoms may include headache, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness, dizziness and stomach pain.

#6 Pangium edule

Nausea and headaches are the most common symptoms. (Image via Unsplash/Kyle Glenn)

Pangium Edulecontains hydrogen cyanide and can cause nausea. Before eating them, the boiled seeds must be soaked to release the cyanide.

Toxicity symptoms might include headache, dizziness, weakness, confusion and even shortness of breath.

#5 Ackee

Raw ackees are dangerous for health, (Image via Unsplash/Elite Inception Co)

Ackee is Jamaica’s national fruit and is found in West African countries. Jamaicans eat this fruit regularly, but improper consumption of raw fruits is deadly and might cause coma or even death.

Although Ackee is considered among the most poisonous fruits, ripe ones are harmless and safe to eat.

#4 Jatropha

Jatropha can be considered among the most poisonous fruits. (Image via Pexels/Dirk Schuneman)

This fruit is also called “black vomit nut” and “purge nut”, as its toxin can cause extreme pain.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are common if you eat this fruit. In severe cases, dehydration and heart failure can take place. Any poisoning should be treated immediately.

#3 European spindle

European spindle is among the poisonous fruits. (Image via Getty)

European spindle provides food to insects and birds. Charcoals obtained from this tree are loved by artists.

However, the fruit has a laxative effect, and excessive ingestion can cause extreme stomach discomfort and pain. Symptoms also include diarrhea and nausea.

#2 Manchineel

Manchineel looks like guavas but must not be confused with them. (Image via Unsplash/Amirul Islam)

Manchineel can be considered the second deadliest on the list of poisonous fruits. Touching the fruit or the tree can lead to oral and esophageal ulcerations and also severe edema.

If the toxin reaches the lymph nodes, it can cause cervical pain. The white sap can cause skin blistering, burns and inflammation. Caribbean aboriginals apply the sap to their arrows due to their toxic nature.

#1 Strychnine

Strychnine is the deadliest among poisonous fruits. (Image via Getty)

Strychnine is the most poisonous fruit of all fruits, and any amount of this fruit can cause death. It's not just the fruits, the seeds may cause high blood pressure, severe stomach pain and heart failure.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

