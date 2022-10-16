The 20/20 Diet - How Effective is It for Weight Loss?

Dr. Phil McGraw, author of the 20/20 Diet in 2014, is a former psychologist and a nutrition expert.

His diet claims to help in reducing weight. The basic idea is to focus on food items that have greater density that lead to reduced calorie intake. McGraw also talks about considering this diet plan by keeping human psychology in mind.

The diet lays down a list of 20 food items (which he calls superfoods) that might help in reducing weight. That would also prevent overeating and the need for regular exercise. There's food in moderation as the very soul of the diet.

The 20/20 diet might be easier at face value, but the one-size-fits-all approach might make it unsuitable for many who would want to try it. For most people struggling with weight loss, the diet may be introduced in phases keeping in mind the adaptability of the body to the diet and the psychological issues during adaptation.

This diet has created interest in the world of nutrition and might be a promising case for further study.

Overview of 20-20 Diet Plan

The 20-20 diet plan is divided into four phases. The first phase is known as the five-day boost.

The second phase is known as the five-day sustain; the third phase is known as the 20-day attain, and the last phase is the management phase. Dr. McGraw also recommends 3-4 hours of moderate intensity exercise and 2-3 hours of high intensity exercise per week during all the phases.

Phase 1: The 5-Day Boost

During this phase, only 20 powerfoods listed in the book are allowed. This phase lasts five days. The foods allowed during this phase are:

almonds

apples

chickpeas

coconut oil

cod

dried plums

eggs

green tea

leafy greens

lentils

mustard oil

olive oil

peanut butter

pistachios

prunes

raisins

rye

tofu

whey protein powder

yogurt

Phase 2: The 5-Day Sustain

Phase 2 allows for limited flexibility. A few other foods may be reintroduced in the diet as suggested by Dr. McGraw. Based on the 20/20 diet plan, these foods might be included in the menu.

blueberries

brown rice

carrots

cashews

chicken

mushrooms

oats

tuna

Phase 3: The 20-Day Attain

Most food items including other carbs, might be reintroduced in the diet but highly processed or sugary foods are discouraged. Common grains, fruits and veggies such as potatoes, quinoa, spinach, raspberry, avocados and black beans are suggested.

Phase 4: Management

This phase aims to maintain the acquired results and can be continued indefinitely with the reintroduction of most food items. However, in case of weight gain, one has to resume the cycle from phase 1.

The management phase does not restrict food items, but you should ideally follow the limited flexibility of phase 3 to prevent any weight gain.

Claimed Health Benefits of 20/20 Diet

Dr. McGraw claims that the 20/20 diet can help you achieve a sustainable weight loss and boost flexibility. He's been sharing success stories of his clients on social media as well. This diet also encourages moderate to high intensity exercise and an active lifestyle.

This diet advocates food consumption in moderation and the need to understand the psychology of the target population. However, strong evidence have not been found for the long-term effects and benefits of this diet. The restrictive nature of this diet might be a downside for people who are already struggling with their health.

Takeaway

Created by Dr. Phil McGraw, the 20/20 diet is a four-phase diet that emphasizes eating from a list of 20 power foods believed to encourage weight loss.

The list of food items can be introduced in phases to anyone eager to experiment with it. During the four phases of the 20/20 diet, one starts by eating solely from a list of 20 power foods and gradually reintroduce other foods.

In addition, one learns psychological tips to prevent overeating and exercise regularly. Benefits of the diet include eating food in moderation, paying attention to the reasons behind food choice, and encouraging regular exercise.

However, major downsides of the 20/20 diet include its long list of food restrictions, problematic diet messaging, and one-size-fits-all approach. Hence, the 20/20 diet may not be helpful for everyone.

