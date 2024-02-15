The 7 Chakras of the human body and what do they signify?

You've probably heard the phrase "chakras" a lot in your yoga classes or between conversations with people about New Age philosophies. A "chakra" is a specific and unique center of energy located on our spine. They are responsible for the regulation of emotional, mental, and physical aspects of our lives in many different ways.

The ancient Indian scriptures known as 'Vedas', go into great detail about the significance and necessity of aligning the main seven chakras in the human body.

In this article, we will explain the meaning behind these seven chakras and understand which one of them is responsible for taking care of which aspect of our lives.

Understanding Chakras: The Internal Wonders of Energy

There are major seven Chakras in our body, which run down our spine and are associated with a specific area of our physical and mental health. Each chakra has its own name, color, element, and significance.

When these seven chakras are perfectly aligned, our body is said to be healthy and function properly. When they are out of their required order, each one of them poses its own set of imbalances on the individual's health.

1. Root Chakra (Muladhara)

Muladhara is at the tailbone. (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

It is located at the base of the spine. The associated color is red and the element is Earth. Root Chakra's main themes are security and survival. Its balance reflects one's sense of security and overall connection to life's equilibrium. Its imbalance can not only lead to worry and panic but also several health concerns like digestive difficulties and arthritis.

2. Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana)

Sacral Chakra is linked to pleasure (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The Sacral Chakra is located just above the pubic bone. The orange color and the element water are its key components. Its significance is connected to self-worth around pleasure and sexuality. The balance of this chakra manifests as feeling joyful and creative. However, its imbalance can result in fertility problems, UTIs, and also feelings of emotional instability.

3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)

Manipura around the navel region (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The Solar Plexus Chakra is located around the navel in the upper abdomen. Yellow and Fire are the respective color and element associated with it. This chakra drives the self-esteem and confidence of an individual.

When balanced, it empowers the feeling of assertiveness in the person. Under imbalance, this can lead to a lack of motivation, eating disorders, and indigestion.

4. Heart Chakra (Anahata)

Heart Chakra at chest center (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

This is the middle one and is located in the chest center. Green color and air element are the components of this chakra. It is associated with the feeling of love, compassion, and empathy in a person.

Its balance allows a person to feel loved and connected to others. An imbalance of this energy center can lead to heart issues, asthma, and difficulty in loving themselves.

5. Throat Chakra (Vishuddha)

Throat chakra controls communication (Image by Benzoix on Freepik)

The Throat Chakra is located inside the throat and commands communication and self-expression in one's life. Color blue and ether element are its components.

This allows a person to speak the truth, as well as have the power to listen to the truth. Its imbalance can cause problems in the throat and surrounding areas like teeth and mouth. Along with this, the person also experiences difficulty speaking their mind, dominating in conversations, and speaking without thinking.

6. Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

Ajna is also called the 'Brow Chakra' (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The Third Eye Chakra is located between the brows and has indigo and light element as its associated components. This chakra governs intuition, imagination, and insight in an individual.

Its balance helps a person to be insightful and have the ability to trust their intuition. Since it is located in the head, the blockages can result in headaches, vision problems, rigidity in thinking, and a lack of concentration.

7. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

Crown chakra as the name suggests, is the one present at the top of our head. It is directly connected to all the chakras in our body. The main purpose of this chakra is that it controls spirituality and enlightenment. If this chakra is not aligned, it may make you feel purposeless.

Maintaining an aligned and open chakras is essential for our health. Following a proper lifestyle with healthy habits will suffice.