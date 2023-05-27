The benefits of Functional Movement Screen (FMS)

Functional Movement Screen (FMS) is a valuable tool used to assess and evaluate movement patterns, identify limitations, and enhance overall functional fitness.

In this article, we will delve into the numerous benefits of incorporating FMS into your training routine, from injury prevention and improved performance to enhanced movement efficiency and long-term physical well-being.

What are some of the advantages of Functional Movement Screen (FMS)

Image via Pexels

1. Identifying movement limitations

The primary benefit of a Functional Movement Screen is its ability to identify movement limitations and asymmetries in the body. By assessing fundamental movement patterns, such as squatting, lunging, and reaching, FMS helps pinpoint areas of dysfunction or weakness.

This comprehensive evaluation provides valuable insights into imbalances, mobility restrictions, and stability issues, enabling trainers and individuals to address these limitations and design targeted exercise programs that address specific needs.

Functional Movement focuses on optimizing human movement patterns for improved performance and injury prevention.

2. Injury prevention and risk reduction

FMS plays a crucial role in injury prevention by highlighting potential risk factors. By identifying movement deficiencies, asymmetries, or compensatory patterns, it allows for early intervention and corrective strategies to mitigate injury risks.

By addressing weak areas and improving movement quality, individuals can reduce the likelihood of developing overuse injuries, strains, and imbalances. FMS not only helps prevent injuries during physical activities, but also promotes overall movement resilience and durability in daily life.

The key principle of Functional Movement is to enhance movement efficiency and functionality in everyday activities.

3. Improved movement efficiency and performance

Through FMS, individuals can enhance their movement efficiency and optimize performance in various physical activities. By addressing movement limitations and imbalances, individuals can improve body mechanics, coordination, and neuromuscular control. This leads to more efficient movement patterns, increased power output, and improved athletic performance.

FMS allows individuals to identify specific areas for improvement, enabling targeted training to enhance movement quality and achieve optimal performance in sports, recreational activities, and everyday tasks.

Functional Movement emphasizes the integration of multiple muscle groups and joint mobility to promote optimal movement mechanics.

4. Personalized training programs

One of the key benefits of FMS is its ability to inform the design of personalized training programs. By identifying movement limitations and asymmetries, trainers and coaches can create individualized exercise programs that address specific needs and goals.

FMS provides valuable data to guide exercise selection, movement corrections, and progressions. This tailored approach ensures that individuals receive targeted training, focusing on areas of weakness and optimizing functional fitness for their unique requirements.

By addressing movement limitations and imbalances, Functional Movement aims to improve overall body coordination and stability.

5. Enhanced body awareness and mind-body connection

FMS cultivates a heightened sense of body awareness and mind-body connection. By undergoing the assessment and corrective exercises, individuals become more attuned to their movement patterns, compensations, and limitations.

This increased awareness allows individuals to make conscious adjustments, maintain proper form, and prevent faulty movement patterns. Developing a strong mind-body connection through FMS enhances movement precision, body control, and proprioception, leading to safer and more effective physical performance.

The goal of Functional Movement is to enhance movement quality and maximize the physical potential for a healthier and more functional lifestyle.

6. Long-term physical well-being

By addressing movement limitations, asymmetries, and imbalances, FMS promotes long-term physical well-being. Improved movement quality reduces the wear and tear on joints, muscles, and connective tissues, minimizing the risk of chronic pain and degenerative conditions.

The focus on movement efficiency and injury prevention sets a solid foundation for long-term physical health and functional independence. FMS empowers individuals to move better, stay active, and enjoy a higher quality of life, both in their youth and as they age.

Functional Movement Screen (FMS) provides valuable insights into movement limitations, facilitates injury prevention, enhances performance, and fosters long-term physical well-being.

By incorporating FMS into your training routine, you can optimize movement quality, address imbalances, and unlock your full movement potential for a healthier, more active lifestyle.

