5 health benefits of kickboxing: tips and why you should start it

Kickboxing is a combat sport that has been on the rise as a form of daily exercise in recent years. This is largely due to a large number of women taking it up as a form of self-defense. Yes, ladies, we gotta take care of ourselves!

Aside from that, lots of facilities are capitalizing on the sport, with new variations coming up, like dance boxing and shadow boxing.

Kickboxing is largely based on punching and kicking. It is considered a hybrid sport as it combines movements from other forms of martial arts, such as karate and boxing.

This is considered a hybrid sport. Image via Pexels/Coco Championship

Benefits of kickboxing:

Along with the self-defense factor, kickboxing offers a lot of other health benefits.

If you’re attending a kickboxing class, it’s likely that you’ll begin with an intense warm-up and end with a conditioning routine. This is because boxers require great stamina to move quickly and perform longer and better.

• Improves endurance

Kickboxing involves using a lot of energy to kick and punch. It is a full-body workout that requires you to exert power with each move, thereby improving endurance. Regular practice also makes you more alert.

• Builds strength

As we said, the punching and kicking requires a lot of power. Constantly pushing that power against a heavy punching bag, or even another person, builds resistance and strength.

• Relieves stress

Kickboxing is an extremely underrated form of stress relief. It is a widely-known fact that exercise helps release stress and regulate mood. Regular practice over time has been shown to relieve certain symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, and ADHD. It also helps you sleep better at night.

• Burns calories

Since this form of training requires great effort from the entire body — arms, shoulders, core, hips, legs — it’s an intense calorie burner. Moreover, you build great shape because it builds muscle mass too. So it’s a great way to get in shape!

Regular practice proves to have many benefits. Image via Pexels/Lorenzo Fatto Offidani

• Boosts confidence

This is not just about esthetics. Most combat sports come with the added benefit of being a great boost to your confidence and self-esteem. It helps you believe you are capable enough to protect yourself.

Tips for beginners

If you are new to kickboxing or are looking to start the sport, here are some beginner-friendly pointers you can follow:

• Start with shadow boxing

Instead of jumping into a fight against another person or even a punching bag, start with shadow boxing to first master the movements and technique. Once you are able to carry out the movements in a stable way, you can level up.

Shadow boxing. Image via Pexels/cottonbro

• Consider the bigger picture

To make sure you’re sticking to your routine, ask yourself why you’re taking it up in the first place. To lose weight? To improve your stamina? To be able to defend yourself? To learn a new skill? Once you’ve made that distinction, it’s easier to work toward it and improve yourself in the process.

• Ensure you go prepared

Going to your first class? You’ll need the following equipment:

Boxing gloves

Hand and ankle wraps

Shin guards

A mouth guard

Headgear

A LOT of water

Not carrying the protective gear could result in injury.

If you’re looking to make kickboxing a regular practice in your daily life, it’s never a bad choice. It’s a great way to learn how to protect yourself while staying fit. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy a little confidence boost? You never know how much you need it till you try it out!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt