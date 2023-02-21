At-home beginner workouts are the best way to amp up your home workout routine. When done correctly and consistently and with or without equipment, at-home exercises strengthen the entire body while also helping lose weight and tone up.

All you need is a little bit of space and a few simple exercise tools like dumbbells, kettlebells, or a pull-up bar. Even if you don’t have them, you can start your session with beginner bodyweight workouts and kickstart the training.

So, whether you're short on time or don’t want to invest in expensive gym memberships, the following at-home beginner workouts can help you progress and make you fitter and stronger.

At-home beginner workouts to practice today

Here’s a look at five of the best at-home easy workouts for beginners. Try this workout routine for beginners today:

#1 Glute bridge

Glute bridge strengthens the posterior chain muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

Strengthen your entire posterior chain muscle with a glute bridge. It's one of the best at-home beginner workouts to target the core and major lower body muscles, including the glutes and hamstrings.

To do a glute bridge:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet on the floor. Place your arms on the sides.

Push through your feet, and engage your core muscles to lift your hips off the floor. Raise your bottom till the hips get fully extended, and squeeze your glutes at the top.

Slowly lower back your hips to the floor, and repeat the exercise.

#2 Knee push-up

A beginner-level push-up, this exercise helps strengthen the upper body by targeting the chest, shoulders, forearms, biceps, and core muscles. Knee push-ups help develop strength throughout the body and prepares you for advanced-level push-ups.

To do a knee push-up:

Take a high plank position with your arms straight under your shoulders and legs extended behind, with the knees on the floor, balancing the body.

With your body in a straight line from knees to head, slowly bend your elbows, and lower yourself towards the floor, keeping the elbows at a 45-degree angle.

Slowly push back up to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

#3 Forearm plank

The forearm plank strengthens the core. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

The forearm plank is one of the most effective at-home beginner workouts that targets the full body and helps build strength. This exercise particularly works on the core muscles and helps sculpt the midsection.

To do a forearm plank:

Get into a plank position with your forearms on the floor and legs extended straight behind. Ensure that the body forms a straight line from feet to your head.

Make sure the lower back is straight and the neck is in a neutral position to prevent strain.

Hold the plank position for a few seconds to up to a minute.

#4 Superman

Superman is one of the best at-home beginner workouts that target the lower back, core, and the entire backside of the body. To attain the benefits of this full body exercise, ensure that you move as slowly as you can.

To do a superman:

Lie on your stomach with your legs and arms extended straight.

With the neck in a neutral position, engage the back of your body and core muscles, and simultaneously lift your legs and arms up and off the floor.

Raise your legs and arms as high as you can, and slowly lower them back to the starting position.

Pause for a few seconds at the top of the movement.

#5 Bicycle crunch

The bicycle crunch is one of the best at-home beginner workouts for weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

One of the best at-home beginner workouts, the bicycle crunch is an effective weight loss workout for beginners that targets the abs and helps strengthen the entire core muscle.

To do a bicycle crunch:

Lie on your back with your legs in a tabletop position and hands behind your head. Keep your elbows bent.

Crunch up while bringing your left elbow to your right knee and straightening your left leg.

Slowly release the crunch, and bend your left leg while straightening your right leg and bringing your right elbow to your left knee.

Continue to alternate sides, and repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

The aforementioned at-home beginner workouts are sure to make your exercise session challenging and result-worthy. However, when performing these exercises, ensure that your form is correct and that you're executing each move correctly.

It's also very important to consult a doctor before starting a new workout routine, especially if you have any health concerns or are on any medication.

