7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get Strong Delts Like Andrew Bryniarski

Have you ever considered using a barbell to build your shoulders? If you want to look like Andrew Bryniarski, then sure! Barbells are a nifty tool for muscle-building, even for smaller muscle groups like your shoulders or deltoids.

While barbells can be intimidating to pick up at first, given their sturdiness and weight, they are super effective in building strength and hypertrophy. Starting with an empty barbell is advisable, but you can always pile on weights in the following sets.

Best Barbell Exercises for Delts

Here are some of the best exercises for your shoulder muscles with a barbell.

1) Overhead press

Often known as the military press, the overhead press is performed with a barbell. This is an effective exercise to build overhead push strength.

How to do it:

Grab the barbell and bring it up, holding it in front of your collarbones. Hold your fists right in front of your shoulders and ensure your wrists are turned away.

Press the barbell up over your head while straightening out your arms. Lock your elbows out.

Bring the barbell back down to your collarbone level.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Front raise

The front raise develops the frontal muscles of the deltoids. Performing this with a barbell instead of a pair of dumbbells allows you to lift heavier weights and work on your stability.

How to do it:

Hold the barbell in your hands, directly below your shoulders. Lock your elbows out.

Raise the barbell to shoulder level, keeping your arms straight.

Bring the barbell back down.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Upright rows

Although a pull movement, upright rows are a killer for your shoulders, traps, and upper back.

How to do it:

Hold the barbell in your hands with a close grip, narrower than your shoulders.

Raise the barbell towards your chin by pulling it up with your elbows. Bring your elbows up past your ears to engage your shoulders.

Bring the barbell back down to the starting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Landmine press

Landmine presses allow for a stable push through a fixed path. You can insert one end of the barbell into the landmine attachment or secure it into a corner of a room.

How to do it:

Grab the free end of the barbell in your right hand and bring it up to hold it over your shoulder.

Push the barbell up over your shoulder, straightening your arm out.

Bring the barbell back down to your shoulder level.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

5) Push presses

Push presses are better than regular barbell presses because you use your legs to generate power to thrust the barbell upward, allowing you to lift heavier.

How to do it:

Grab the barbell and bring it up, holding it in front of your collarbones. Hold your fists right in front of your shoulders and ensure your wrists are turned away.

Dip down by bending at your knees and hips slightly.

Straighten out your legs and thrust your hips forward. Use the momentum to push the barbell up over your head.

Bring the barbell back down to your collarbone.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

6) Behind the neck press

These barbell presses are effective at creating definition in not just the shoulders but also the traps and upper back. It is essential to be careful not to drop the barbell on your neck.

How to do it:

Grab the barbell in both hands and lift it over your head to place it on your shoulders behind your neck. Grip the barbell slightly wider than your shoulders.

Push the barbell up over your head and lock your elbows out.

Lower the barbell to place it back on your shoulders behind your neck.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

7) Barbell shrugs

Shrugs are an excellent exercise for sculpting and strengthening the traps and providing a stronger base for your shoulders.

How to do it:

Hold the barbell in your hands, directly below your shoulders. Lock your elbows out.

Shrug your shoulders, aiming to bring them up near your ears.

Relax your shoulders and bring them back to a resting position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

Andrew Bryniarski fans, unite. It’s time to pay an ode to the movie star and former bodybuilder. Time to get some great shoulders like him! Pick that barbell up, and try these exercises on your next upper-body day at the gym. Be sure to eat and rest well right after to ensure proper muscle recovery and repair. Stay safe and practice regularly!

