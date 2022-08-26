6 Best Exercises to Build Power in Athletes

Building power is important for athletes. Improving power output means improved speed, reflexes, and stamina. Regular power training with adequate recovery breaks can help athletes run faster, jump higher, switch paths quicker, and even endure longer distances and higher speeds.

While it's important to train for power on a regular basis, it’s equally important to take days off to recover. This form of training can be exhausting, and without adequate recovery, the body could experience exercise burnout. Plyometric exercises are a good way to improve power output.

Best Exercises for Athletes to Build Power

Here are six of the best power-building exercises for athletes to improve their performance:

#1 Squat Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Push your hips back while driving your knees outward, and squat towards the floor.

Jump up from here straight into the air.

Land with slightly bent knees to soften the landing, and squat into your next rep.

Perform 8-10 reps.

#2 Box Jump

It's done as follows:

Stand in front of the box.

Dip your knees and hips, and jump off the ground, launching yourself into the air and landing softly on the box.

Stand up, and jump or step down to go for your next rep.

Perform 8-10 reps.

#3 Tuck Jump

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet close.

Dip towards the ground, and jump up powerfully, tucking the knees into your chest mid-air.

Straighten your legs while landing on soft knees, straightening up before dipping into your next rep.

Perform 6-8 reps.

#4 Broad Jump

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Dip towards the ground, bringing your arms back, and jump forward, swinging the arms forward to gain momentum.

Land on soft knees, and straighten up before dipping into your next rep.

Peform 6-8 reps.

#5 Med Ball Slam

They're done as follows:

Hold a med ball in your hands. Stand straight, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Raise the ball over your head, and squat swiftly down, swinging your arms down as well and slamming the med ball into the floor.

Pick the ball up, and straighten yourself, taking the ball overhead for your next rep.

Perform 8-10 reps.

#6 Battle Rope Slam

They're done as follows:

Hold either end of the ropes in your hands.

Raise the ropes up over your head, and slam them down powerfully into the floor, squatting down towards them.

Straighten up, and raise the ropes overhead for your next rep.

Perform 8-10 reps.

Takeaway

Power training can be incorporated into your routine twice or thrice a week, or even up to four times for more rigorous training. Make sure to nourish and hydrate yourself well, and get plenty of rest to continue at top performance.

