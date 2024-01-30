The Best Fruits For Breakfast To Start Your Day

Breakfast is universally considered the most important meal of the day. Many dieticians agree that a well-balanced nutritious breakfast is very important and can give you the energy to go through the entire day, with complete energy. Adding nutritious fruits for breakfast can be a solid addition, as they are loaded with fibers and a range of nutrients.

Some of the most popular options for a healthy morning meal include eggs, toast, milk, nuts and coffee. However, adding fruits to them can significantly add much more nutrients to your platter. In this article, we will tell you some of the healthiest fruits for breakfast, that you can add to your grocery list.

The Best Fruits For Breakfast

Fruits for breakfast is a great way to start your day. It can give you long-lasting energy, that keeps the stomach full and saves you from hunger pangs. A healthy platter of breakfast should include fiber, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients. It should provide you with a variety of nutrition, because of the rush of our everyday life, we often tend to miss our lunch or consume non-healthy foods.

Hence, adding fruits for breakfast can be an effective way to complete this need, as typically commercial breakfast foods usually are full of processed foods, high in sugar, refined carbs, and preservatives. Here are the 8 best fruits for breakfast that you can start eating the next morning.

1) Pineapples

Pineapples are rich in Vitamin C (Image via Pexels/Carlo Martin Alcordo)

Pineapple is a mouth-savoring fruit that is packed with Vitamin C and contains the enzyme bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory properties, boosts immunity and stimulates protein digestion. Adding pineapples for breakfast can help to reduce gut inflammation from the previous day, and have a cool stomach.

2) Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants (Image via Pexels/Wendy van Zyl)

Blueberries are fruits that are loaded with antioxidants and a range of vitamins including A, C, and E. Anthocyanin is the main antioxidant present in berries that gives it its color. This prevents inflammation and protects the body against type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease. Sprinkle some blueberries in your bowl of yogurt or oatmeal.

3) Apples

Apples are rich in fiber (Image via Pexels/Matheus Cenali)

An apple a day keeps the doctor away- this old proverb is indeed very true for this fruit. Apples are packed with fiber, vitamin C, antioxidants, and a variety of nutrients. Apples also are a great source of a flavonoid called quercetin, which has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, which can boost the immune system, and protect us from many diseases.

4) Pomegranate Seeds

Pomegranate seeds are rich in antioxidants (Image via Pexels/hitesh choudhary)

As juicy and as tasty as they are pomegranate seeds are loaded with nutritional benefits. They are a rich source of antioxidant polyphenols called anthocyanins, that can protect the body from free radicals that damage cells. Consuming pomegranate hence can protect the body from prostate, colon, lung, and breast cancer. Along with that, they are a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, fiber, and folate.

5) Kiwi

Kiwi is the best citrus fruit (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

Though they are not among the most popular fruits for breakfast, Kiwi is full of hydration and can be consumed at any time of the day. You don't necessarily need to peal it, but rather cut it in half, and scoop it with a spoon, and you are good to go. Being a citrus fruit, Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, which can boost immunity. Also, it is high in fibre which improves digestion.

6) Bananas

Bananas are rich in magnesium (Image via Pexels/Juan Salamanca)

Probably the most popular among healthy fruits for breakfast, bananas are the easiest fruit to carry with you while you go to work in the mornings. They are rich in fiber, and B vitamins, along with minerals like potassium, manganese, and magnesium. Bananas contain resistant starch, which is not digested in the body, but rather is beneficial bacteria in our gut.

7) Avocado

Avacado is a creamy fruit rich in nutrition (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

This creamy fruit is a delicacy to be spread on your toast. This is among one of the tastiest fruits for breakfast. As much as they suffice our taste buds, Avocados are rich in fiber and contain healthy fats, that keep us full throughout the day. They are rich in vitamins K, E, and C, along with folate which will not only leave us feel good after eating but also provide a variety of essential nutrients for the day.

8) Raspberries

Raspberries are a good addition to your oatmeal (Image via Pexels/ Robert Bogdan)

Raspberries are packed with a variety of flavors that can be an effective option to add to your smoothies or can be added as a topping in your yogurt or oatmeal. They are a powerhouse of diverse poly nutrients and can be consumed completely as a whole. This keeps all the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients intact. Additionally, they are a great source of vitamin C and fiber.

Adding fruits for breakfast can be an essential way to start your day healthy. Fruits get very easily digested by the body, and because of their fiber content, they keep the stomach full, saving us from hunger pangs. This keeps us away from eating unhealthy foods throughout the day, which can be very effective if we are trying to lose weight. From boosting immunity to glowing our skin, and detoxifying our body, eating fruits for breakfast can be a big step towards a healthy lifestyle.