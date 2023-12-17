The Best Keto-Friendly Fruits For Your Weight Loss Journey 

Keto-friendly fruits are one of the best ways to make your keto diet more fun, especially if you consume the right kind of fruits in proportion. The ketogenic diet has been quite popular on social media, with people posting about its positive effects when it comes to weight loss.

Given that it is a low-carb, high-fat food intake regime, one must therefore question if fruits are a good addition, since most of them are high in carbs. Thus, in this article, we will tell you all about what the best keto-friendly fruits are that you can add to your ketogenic diet to keep on enjoying the fulfilment and nutrition of fruits, while also progressing in your weight loss journey.

Best Keto-Friendly Fruits For You

Being on a ketogenic diet sends the body to ketosis, a natural metabolic state where the body forces itself to burn fat rather than carbs. This is because, in a ketogenic diet, we consume less than 50 grams of carbs per day, which forces the body to use fat for energy.

The standard approach for a keto diet is to use about 70 to 80 per cent of your calories from fat, 10 to 20 per cent from protein, and just 5 to 10 per cent from carbs. Hence, it is very necessary to carefully select the best keto-friendly fruits which come under that radar. The best ones that we have selected are as follows:

1) Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in water content (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Though commonly considered a vegetable, tomato is a fruit and is very low in calories. Among tomatoes, cherry tomatoes are the best option that can be added to your salads, which can provide hydration to the body.

Researchers also say that tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, have anti-cancer properties, and are very good for heart health. A cup of tomatoes contains less than 30 calories, which can suffice your hunger pangs, while also keeping your calorie intake in check.

2) Starfruit

Starfruit (Image via Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt)

Commonly found in Asia, starfruits are a saviour in the summer for their sweet and sour taste. When sliced horizontally, the pieces look like stars, which gives the fruit its name. It's one of the best options to add a juicy extra taste to your keto diet and get a rich source of vitamin C and potassium. A cup of star fruits contains less than 5 grams of carbohydrates, with nearly 4 grams of fibre, which is very good for digestion.

3) Raspberries

Raspberries (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Raspberries are rich in flavonoids, a very powerful antioxidant that can help reduce blood pressure levels and improve cardiovascular health, which can lower the risks of heart attacks.

Along with all these properties, raspberries are low in calories but rich in fiber, which can promote gut health additionally. They are juicy and sweet but have very little sugar content, which can prevent sudden sugar spikes. They go very well when you add them with yogurt or in your oatmeal.

4) Avocados

Avocados (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

This creamy green fruit seems like everyone's favorite, and the best part is you can still have it while staying on a ketogenic diet. They are a rich source of nutrition because of their fat content and are very low in carbs.

One of the most delicious among keto-friendly fruits, avocados can be taken as a spread in your sandwiches, sprinkled in your salad, or you can simply eat them raw. It is a very good source of fibre that helps in digestion and has potassium, which improves heart health.

5) Blackberries

Blackberries (Image via Pexels/Jamal Yahyayev)

Blackberries are a rich source of vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K, and fibre with very less calories and sugar. Blackberries can be added as an ingredient to your keto dishes, or you can simply eat a handful of them raw.

These keto-friendly fruits are juicy with sour and sweet taste, which can add extra taste to your salads, along with providing all the nutritional benefits.

6) Rhubarb

Rhubarb (Image via Pexels/Kulbir)

Rhubarb is a seasonal fruit that is grown from spring to mid-summer but can be found in the market in frozen or pickled form. One diced cup of Rhubarb provides two grams and fibre, and 26 grams of calories, along with protein, potassium, and vitamins C and A.

Keto-friendly fruits like these can simply be enjoyed raw or can be roasted. It can also be added to your smoothie, though one should not forget to pick out the leaves, as they can be toxic due to the presence of oxalic acid.

7) Strawberries

Strawberries (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

The actual cherry on top, strawberries are probably among one of the most delicious keto-friendly fruits that will provide a sweet filling taste to your meals, and not make you feel that you are just eating your meals for the sake of satiating your hunger.

It is one of the best additions to your keto diet if eaten in moderation. Strawberries go with almost everything, but they taste the best when eaten with yoghurt, cereals, or blended in smoothies. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can be eaten right with your oatmeal at breakfast.

8) Watermelons

Watermelons (Image via Pexels/Zain Ali)

Let's be honest, no one dislikes a slice of watermelon on a summer day. Yes, you can eat watermelons while you are on a keto diet. Watermelons are one of the juiciest keto-friendly fruits, but are very low in calories, with just 46 calories per diced cup.

Though it is not that rich in fibre, like the other melons, watermelons are very high in their water content, which keeps carbs and calories in check. The USDA's Agricultural Research Service has recently discovered almost 1,500 beneficial phytochemicals present in watermelons, that includes antioxidants and lycopene. Hence, there is no excuse for not incorporating them into your weight loss diet.

Just like lemon, most of the citrus-rich keto-friendly fruits can be added to your ketogenic diet plan, out of which plenty of low carbs can be incorporated into your diet. In addition to being low in carbs and rich in healthy fats and fibres, these keto-friendly fruits offer a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can have a massive benefit to our health.

So here you go, add these fruits to your keto diet, and enjoy the variety of their taste and nutrition without thinking about exceeding your daily carbs limit.