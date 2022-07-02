7 Best Leg Strengthening Exercises All Hikers Should Try!

Hikers seem to have the best legs out there, and why wouldn't they? After hours and hours of trekking over different terrain, it's only natural to pack some muscle after carrying your weight uphill. In some cases, a heavy rucksack adds weight to it.

But hiking can be tiresome. After some hours, your legs may get weary. If you're a hiker, you must regularly train your legs for strength to hike longer and better. Climbing all those rocks won't feel so burdensome with strong legs!

The Best Leg Exercises for Hikers

Hikers, unite! We have the best exercises you can do to strengthen your weary legs and get you in top shape for your next adventure!

1) Goblet squats

Goblet squats require you to squat deep, strengthening your glutes and quads for hiking.

Here's how to do goblet squats:

Stand straight with your feet placed slightly wider than hip-distance. Grip the dumbbell by one end in front of your chest.

Push your hips and drive your knees forward to get into a deep squat position.

Push yourself up to return to a standing position.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Step-ups

Box step-ups mimic the movement of hiking up a hill. This should not only strengthen but also condition your lower body for hiking. You would need a box or a bench for this exercise.

Here's how to do step-ups:

Stand in front of the box, close to it, and step your right foot onto it.

Shift your weight onto your right leg and lift yourself off the ground to bring your entire body onto the box.

Step back down from the box.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Bulgarian split squats

Bulgarian split squats are the ghoulish cousin of reverse lunges. These are super effective in strengthening hikers' legs. You would need a box or a bench for this exercise.

Here's how to do Bulgarian split squats:

Stand in front of the bench with your back facing it. Prop your right foot up onto the box. Take a step forward with your left foot if needed.

Lower your body down while driving your right knee toward the ground.

Straighten your left leg and bring yourself up.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Walking lunges

Walking lunges are a more dynamic version of forward lunges. This helps hikers maintain their pace and hike up high spots.

Here's how to do walking lunges:

Stand straight with your feet together. Make sure there is enough room ahead to take a few regular steps.

Place your right foot out about a foot ahead of you. Lower your body into a lunge position by driving your right knee forward.

Straighten your legs and bring your body back to an upright position.

Shift your weight to your right leg and step your left foot forward for the next rep.

Repeat the move until you have done about 10 steps on each leg.

5) Glute bridges

Carrying loads of weight on your back can cause lots of stiffness and even pain. Glute bridges strengthen the lower body so hikers can bear these loads.

Here's how to do glute bridges:

Lay on the floor and bend your legs at your knees, pointing them to the ceiling. Place your feet near your fingers, hip-distance apart.

Raise your hips and squeeze your glutes to align your hips with your shoulders and knees.

Bring your hips back down to the ground.

Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

6) Drinking bird

This single-leg version of Romanian deadlifts is a great way to improve balance and strength; for those precarious moments, hikers must balance on one leg.

Here's how to do the drinking bird:

Stand straight with your feet close together. Raise your right foot and hold it up behind you, balancing your weight on your left leg.

Hinge forward at your hip. Hold your arms straight out in front of you as you lean forward and bring your upper body parallel to the floor.

Straighten yourself up and return to the starting position.

Repeat the move for about 10 reps on each leg.

7) Stairmaster

If you don't have access to a long flight of stairs, the StairMaster is the machine for you! All you have to do is choose a speed setting, and it turns into a functional escalator. Constant stair climbing is an effective way for hikers to build their strength and endurance.

If you're an avid hiker, these exercises must add to your workout routine. Be sure to perform them at least thrice a week for optimum results. No more back and leg aches and soreness! Be careful while you're hiking, and be sure to carry appropriate gear. Stay safe!

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a hiker? I love hiking! Not my thing. 0 votes so far