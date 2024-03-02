The best way to do Full Moon Meditation to clear your mental blockages 

Full moon meditation is a guided form of meditation that uses visualization as a way to encourage healing of the body, soul, and mind. A full moon is considered an auspicious occasion across many cultures in the world. It represents completion or fruition in nature. Spiritually, it is believed that the illumination intensity of the full moon allows the release of powerful energy from the cosmos, and provides spiritual energy for the one practicing full moon meditation.

In this article, we will delve deep into the benefits of practicing full moon meditation, and how to do it effectively.

What Is Full Moon Meditation?

Full moon meditation incorporates chanting and breathing practices, mainly practiced when the moon is full and bright. It has several positive effects on a mental, physical, and spiritual level.

The main reason behind the positive effects of full moon meditation is that the moon shares a natural rhythm with water, being the force behind high tides, and our bodies are primarily made up of approximately 75 percent water.

Full moon meditation is an ancient practice (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Full moon meditation is a practice that has been embraced across cultures since old times. Its roots go back to ancient yogic traditions, and this practice plays a deep role in spiritual connection and personal growth, helping the individual align with the cycles of nature. Full moon meditation is an ancient practice, moving across cultures, when people used to worship celestial bodies, especially the moon. Human beings have a deep connection with the moon and have an energetic influence on consciousness and the natural world.

The full moon holds immense significance due to unique qualities and symbolism associated with lunar phase. It represents wholeness, completion, and illumination. Once the moon reaches its completion, it becomes the perfect time to start visualizing your intentions as already fulfilled and allow yourself to feel these emotions deeply associated with the realization.

By letting our intentions align with the powerful energy of the full moon, its transformative energy makes our manifestation reach its full potential.

Benefits Of Full Moon Meditation

Full moon meditation is a deeply powerful practice that allows the human consciousness to get aligned with energy of the lunar cycle. It lets individuals traverse on a transformative journey of self-discovery, healing, and spiritual growth.

Let's explore some of the powerful benefits one can experience during full moon meditation:

1) Emotional Release And Healing

Full moon meditation has the power to evoke powerful emotions and helps in the release of emotions. The heightened powerful energy of the full moon creates a supportive environment for releasing blocked emotions, emotional traumas, and energetic blockages.

As you immerse yourself into the meditative state, you experience a state of catharsis and allow the pent-up emotions to be released.

2) Deeper Clarity And Insight

Visualization allows deep insight into oneself (Image via Pexels/Lucas Pezeta) Intuition is an essential power in daily life (Image via Pexels/fikret kabay) (Image via Pexels/ cottonbro studio)

The lunar energy of the full moon has been associated with clarity and illumination. Someone deeply practicing full moon meditation may experience moments of heightened clarity and gain valuable insight about themselves. This mental illumination allows one to gain a clear perspective on life and make wise decisions that lead to personal growth and development.

3) Establish A Deeper Connection With Nature

Full moon meditation allows the practitioner to establish a deeper connection with the cycles of nature and the divine. As you align yourself with the lunar energy, you may feel a sense of unification with the natural world and a deeper connection with universal consciousness. This unification allows you to have a deeper sense of peace and gratitude towards life.

4) Heightened Awareness and Powerful Intuition

Intuition is an essential power in daily life (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

s one starts to practice full moon meditation, and slowly progresses on the journey, one may experience a heightened sense of awareness and intuition. The luminous glow of the full moon acts as a catalyst that illuminates the mind, body, and soul.

It allows us to explore our thoughts, emotions, and deepest desires more clearly. As intuition sharpens, we are guided towards more insights and revelations on our spiritual journey.

Some additional benefits of full moon meditation include

Full moon meditation has numerous health benefits (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Improves circadian rhythm

Improves digestion

Lowers blood pressure levels

Reduces symptoms of depression

Supports spiritual growth

Improves focus

Cleanses negative energy

Promotes a calm mind

Strengthens bonding with the universe

Practicing full moon meditation with dedication allows individuals to tap into the abundant energy of the moon and use it as a catalyst for personal growth, spiritual healing, and transformation. To start practicing full moon meditation, one has to overcome a set of challenges, with restlessness and distraction being the primary ones.

Practicing full moon meditation can trigger emotional intensity, overstimulation, and loss of focus. Therefore, one should approach it with compassion and non-judgment.

During the initial days, practicing full moon meditation might cause physical discomfort, including body stiffness and back pain. Hence it is advised to provide ample support to your back with a comfortable seat and cushion. Don't pressure yourself as it can hinder the process and your experience.

Always remember that the most important step is to trust the process and have faith in the power of the universe to support you in your journey toward your goals and achieve the maximum benefits.