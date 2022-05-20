How to Do the Boomerang in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes 

The boomerang in Pilates is an advanced and dynamic mat exercise that helps stabilise the hips, strengthens the abdominal muscles and core, and lengthens the spine. It's not recommended for people who are new to Pilates.

The boomerang in Pilates is a combination of several Pilates exercises, including the teaser, the hundred, double leg kicks and roll over. With so many moves in one exercise, it’s very easy to make mistakes.

Unless you have a good amount of stability and coordination, this is going to be a really tough exercise. So, it's important to perform the entire move in the correct form and be absolutely sure about each move before you throw yourself into this exercise.

How to perform the boomerang in Pilates?

This is a mat exercise that can be performed at home or in a Pilates class.

Position for boomerang:

Start by sitting straight on an exercise mat, with both your legs crossed and outstretched.

Cross your legs together, and feel your midline moving from your spine down to your legs and through your head.

Maintain this feeling as you move, as that will help keep the boomerang position in shape throughout the exercise and give you the energy to move to the next step.

Place both your hands by your sides on the exercise mat.

Move your body into a C-curve position.

Position to roll back:

Breathe easily, and as you exhale, deepen the C-curve, and gently roll back by taking your crossed legs overhead. Your body is now in a boomerang position. Keep this position throughout the exercise.

Press the back of your arms on the mat to add stability to the position.

When you are at the top of the roll position, uncross your legs and cross with your other leg on the top.

Inhale; extend one leg, and keep your knees at the same height.

Keep your body in the boomerang shape, and make sure to keep your abdominal muscles in control.

Sweep your arms to the back

As you inhale, sweep your arms around your back, and keep them as high as you can.

Make sure to keep your palms up.

Exhale; lower your legs, and sweep your arms wide to your sides.

Continue to exhale, and take your arms to the front as you prepare yourself for the next sequence.

Keep your hands by your sides for support.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

Check out this video for reference:

If you don’t have a flexible lower back, you can modify the exercise a bit. Bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the floor. Put your hands on the back of each thigh to provide support as you roll up into the teaser position.

Another variation of the boomerang you can try is to perform an oblique twist during the teaser portion. Twist your body to the right, then to the center, and then to the left.

Common mistakes to avoid

As the boomerang in Pilates is an advanced exercise, you need to be very careful while performing it to prevent pain and injury.

Do not move too fast. Attempt each and every move in a controlled manner, and retain stability throughout the exercise. Bend and curve your body slowly, and maintain the correct form of the exercise.

Benefits of practicing the boomerang in Pilates

The boomerang in Pilates is a more advanced move than the less-dynamic ones and is quite challenging. This exercise will help develop flexibility and strength throughout your back and core and improve your overall posture. Moreover, it also helps build strong and long legs and enhances your coordination.

Summary

Always perform a boomerang in Pilates under the guidance of your Pilates instructor to ensure you have the proper strength and technique to practice the exercise.

As the exercise is a mash-up of the roll over and teaser, you must first learn to master these moves before performing the boomerang. Do not attempt this exercise if you are not well-versed with the roll over and teaser moves. Moving through both these moves requires even more flexibility and strength, especially in your abs and back muscles.

The boomerang in Pilates shouldn’t be performed if you have injuries or pain in your neck or back or if you are pregnant. If you experience any pain or strain to your neck, lower body or back, stop the exercise. and relax for some time. If the pain persists, consult a doctor to seek immediate medical attention.

Edited by Bhargav