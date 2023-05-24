The Cold Truth: Uncovering the Potential Dangers of Deli Meat Consumption

Cold cuts and processed meats, sometimes referred to as deli meats, have become a mainstay in many people's diets. The potential effects of the foods we eat on our health should be taken into consideration while making dietary decisions. In light of this, recent research, however, has sparked worries about the harmful impacts of deli meat intake on our health.

Consequently, it's important that we bring the topic of processed meats to light and make decisions about our eating habits that are well-informed.

Is Deli Meat Bad for You?

Any meat, including hog, poultry, lamb, goat, and other types, that has been salted, smoked, cured, fermented, or otherwise processed for flavor enhancement or food preservation is referred to as processed meat.

This group of foods includes, among others, sausages, corned beef, biltong or beef jerky, tinned meat, gammon, bacon and turkey bacon, pepperoni, salami, smoked turkey, bologna, and various luncheon.

Cold cuts have become mainstay in people's diet. (Image via Unsplash/ Elena Leya)

Although lean and low-sodium choices are available, many of these meats have a tendency to be heavy in salt and saturated fat.

Take a look at these potentially harmful effects of cold cuts consumption:

1) Increased risk of cancer

Regular eating of deli meats has been associated in research with a higher risk of several malignancies, particularly colorectal cancer. Potential offenders include the processing procedures employed, excessive salt content, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives present in cold cuts.

2) Higher risk of heart disease

Deli meats' significant sodium content raises blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease. Additionally, undesirable saturated and trans fats, which can have a bad effect on cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health, are frequently found in processed meats.

3) Digestive health concerns

The preservatives and additives in cold cuts may alter the normal gut flora balance and aggravate digestive problems such as bloating, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The excessive salt level might also cause pain and water retention.

Processed meat may increase the chances of digestive issues. (Image via Unsplash/ Dan Dennis)

4) Weight gain

Cold-cut meats, which are frequently heavy in calories and bad fats, can lead to weight gain and obesity if consumed frequently. These processed meats are frequently deficient in fiber and other vital nutrients, which makes people feel less content and more likely to overeat.

5) Not recommended for those who are pregnant

Deli meats should be added to the list of foods to avoid when expecting.

Unfortunately, the absolutely banned meal during pregnancy is cold cuts. When you're expecting, you could have cravings for all kinds of delicious processed meats, but during those tough nine months, you should avoid deli meat sandwiches like the gammon and cheese and Italian sub. Listeria is a deadly bacterium that you can get from eating cold cuts, according to doctors.

Consume deli meat in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/ Changyoung Koh)

The debate over “are cold cuts bad for you” can be complicated since, despite frequently containing high levels of sodium and preservatives, they can also boost lean protein intake.

Additionally, selecting leaner deli meats, such as turkey or chicken breast, might be a healthier alternative to fatty meats because they contain less saturated fat and can help maintain a balanced diet. For those trying to control their weight or retain muscle mass, cold cuts are a gratifying alternative because of the protein they provide, which can help with satiety and appetite control.

As always, moderation is the key. Try to keep your consumption of processed or cold cuts to a minimum and balance it with a range of other nutrient-dense foods if you do. For individualized guidance based on your unique health needs and objectives, speak with a healthcare expert or nutritionist.

