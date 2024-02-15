The dance cardio workout: Work out while you whirl

If you are looking for aerobic exercise, the dance cardio workout is the one for you. Combining dance and workout is a fun activity, both for kids and adults. This is an excellent form of cardio workout. While doing this workout, you will not only sweat and burn some extra calories but will also have some added entertainment.

Who does not like to work out and stay healthy? But sometimes doing the same indoor or outdoor activity every day can cause monotony. That's when the dance cardio workout comes into play.

Music has a very important role in this workout. You need to treat it like a regular workout to get the fun along with the results desired. Let's have a look at this workout workout form.

What is the dance cardio workout?

Dance and cardio can be combined fun (Image by Hanson Lu/Unsplash)

A dance cardio workout is an exercise where you use dance to boost your heart rate, which helps you sweat, helping you lose some weight.

Whether you are dancing in your bedroom or on the dance floor does not matter. As long as your heart rate fluctuates and goes up because of your movements in the form of dance, it's a dance cardio workout.

Many dance workouts designed to lose weight and improve muscle and flexibility, are more efficient. If you are doing a slower dance form, you will lose less weight, as your heart rate is not going as high as it goes in salsa or a high-paced dance.

You do not have to be a dancer to enjoy this workout form. You will learn new moves with time. It will enhance your dancing skills and teach you how to dance so that the next time you are at a party, you will have your dance moves ready.

Health benefits

Helps to lose weight (Image by Aditya Ali/Unsplash)

Here are some of the benefits of this workout form

#1 Burns calories

The amount of calories burnt in a dance cardio workout depends on the pace of the dance. If the dance form is fast-paced, the heart rate will be more, indicating a higher intensity workout and more calorie burn.

#2 Improves mood

Dancing with a higher intensity can help you to get a level of adrenaline rush as soon as you get done with the workout. It's the same excitement and self-satisfaction when we finish any workout we like. This rush boosts our mood and helps us feel better.

#3 Improves flexibility

Dancing improves flexibility, as it involves various body and muscle movements in the moves.

#4 Improves balance

Dance cardio is known to improve body balance.

#5 Boosts brain and heart health

As the brain and heart are connected, better blood flow and pumping leads to improved brain activities. This form of workout boosts brain and heart health and is also known to improve memory.

Importance of music in this workout

Hear a higher BPM song while doing the dance cardio workout to burn more calories (Image by Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash)

Whether you are using AirPods or homepod to listen to music, music plays a very important role in the dance cardio workout. If you are dancing to a song that's of a low bpm, you will not see your heart rate going very high, so the calories burnt will be less.

If you are using a high bpm song, your exercise will be of a much higher intensity as you vibe along with the song. Therefore. it's very important to choose the right song depending on whether you want to warm up or do a HIIT. Doing a proper 30-minute session of dance workout can burn 300-400 calories.

So, what are you waiting? Go ahead. Grab your dancing shoes, and step on the dance floor. Dance alone, or ask your friends to join you while you listen to your favorite tracks on the go.