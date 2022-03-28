Goblet squat vs sumo squat: The difference, technique, and benefits

We're familiar with the squat. Whether it is performed with or without weights, as a cardio movement with jumps, or as an isometric hold, we can all agree that they make our legs burn. That's because they work all the main muscles in our legs that essentially support the entire body.

Over the years, numerous variations of the squat have gained popularity as functional fitness has gained importance. Among these variations, the top two are goblet squats and sumo squats.

How are these different from the regular squat?

While both these variations work the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and hip stabilizer muscles, just as the squat does, they also provide an array of benefits.

The goblet squat mimics the pattern of the regular one. The only difference is that a dumbbell or a kettlebell is held right in front of the chest, imitating how one would hold a goblet. Holding the weight this way also allows for achieving a greater range of motion during the exercise.

Goblet squats also require active engagement of the core to maintain posture while being performed. This in turn aids with back pain. Moreover, it is a good way to progress to weighted squats, as performance with weights is generally tricky to get used to.

The sumo squat, believed to be named after the stance that Japanese sumo wrestlers issue before a match, is another variation that works additional muscles to the ones worked by the regular version.

This move also engages the adductors, i.e. the muscles of the inner thigh. As a warm up move, it is a good way to activate the adductors and allow them to stretch. As a strength exercise, regular performance will result in more toned inner thighs. Additionally, this variation also requires some engagement of the core to keep oneself stable.

How to perform the movements

Although these exercises mimic their traditional base in a number of ways, the technique used to perform them is quite different.

Benefits of the goblet squat

They help build the base for performing weighted squats. Incorporating goblet squats into your routine if you’re just beginning to venture into lifting weights will help you prepare for heavier loads without breaking form.

They prompt engagement of the core, thereby strengthening it and helping reduce chronic back pain. This also results in better stabilization and balance overall.

They make you more stable on your feet, due to the active engagement of your feet in maintaining balance.

Benefits of the sumo squat

They tone the muscles of the inner thigh, which are a lot smaller than others in the leg and are usually neglected during a workout.

They are an effective movement for warm up routines, as they stretch the adductor muscles and allow them to be more active during the workout.

They help improve mobility in the hip flexor complex. Regular performance should result in wider range of motion in the hips, thighs, and lower back.

Guess it's safe to assume all squats are good for you, as long as you're maintaining your form and you don't go overboard and injure yourself.

These two variations will be excellent additions to your leg day routines. Try both for three sets of 10 to 15 reps each. Be sure to follow the appropriate warm-ups and cool down routines to ensure you avoid injury.

