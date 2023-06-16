The Disturbing Impact of #SummerBody TikTok Trend on Teens

Influencers are promoting the hashtag #SummerBody on the TikTok trend.

Social media sites like TikTok have recently become hotbeds for trends that influence teens' perceptions of their bodies and themselves. One such fad, called #SummerBody, has grown significantly in popularity, but its effects on adolescents' mental and physical health are quite worrisome.

Recently, the videos with #summerbody have received over 1.8 billion views. Harmful diet culture-related messages appear to be seasonal on TikTok, but in 2023, it's really taking off.

What is the #SummerBody TikTok Trend?

The idea behind the #SummerBody TikTok trend is to get a perfect or appealing body in time for the summer. It frequently entails showing one's physical metamorphosis, weight loss tips, or challenging exercise regimens.

Teenagers feel pressured to comply as a result of the trend, which glorifies a particular body standard and has negative impacts on their self-esteem and body image.

Teenagers often follow the trends mindlessly. (Image via Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez)

People with thousands of followers on the app are posting videos in which they measure their waistlines and how they shrink over time.

Effects of TikTok Trends

The #SummerBody TikTok trend increases the pressure on youngsters to develop a specific body type quickly thanks to TikTok's algorithm and peer pressure. It encourages comparison, which fosters a negative self-perception for people who do not meet society's rigid standards of beauty.

Teenagers' mental health may be seriously impacted by TikTok trends. Frequent exposure to images of idealized bodies can lead to eating disorders , anxiety, sadness, and body dysmorphia.

Trends may affect people mentally as well as physically. (Image via Unsplash/ Eliott Reyna)

Teenagers' mental and physical health may be in danger if they form unhealthy relationships with food and exercise. The pressure to meet cultural beauty standards can undermine people's confidence and worsen their perceptions of their bodies.

Ways to Combat Such Trends

Although the #SummerBody fad on TikTok may appear innocent at first, its effects on youth are profound and upsetting.

We may fight to promote a culture of body positivity and self-acceptance by being aware of the pressure it causes and the detrimental consequences it may have on mental health.

Let's urge youngsters to place a high priority on their health, celebrate variety, and reject the damaging effect of limited beauty standards popularised by social media trends like #SummerBody.

Promote body positivity and self-acceptance among teenagers to counter the unsettling effects of the #SummerBody movement. It is possible to promote a healthier body image by encouraging people to accept people with different body types and reject unattainable beauty standards.

