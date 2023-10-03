The most effective ways to treat sunken eyes at home

Sunken eyes are when the area under your eyes looks hollow or deep-set. It's something that can happen for a bunch of reasons, like getting older, not getting enough sleep, or even being a bit dehydrated. Our faces change as we age, and sometimes the fat that used to plump up the skin around our eyes takes a hike, leaving behind that sunken look.

When you're not drinking enough water or getting enough rest, your skin can look more pale, which makes the under-eye area seem more hollow. If you're dealing with a pesky sinus infection or allergies, that can contribute too. Nutrition plays a part as well.

How to treat sunken eyes at home

Sunken eyes (Image via Getty Images/sruilk)

Stay Hydrated: Picture your skin as a thirsty plant: when you water it well, it flourishes. So, make water your go-to beverage throughout the day to keep your skin looking fresh and full. It’s a simple step, but it works wonders in keeping that youthful bounce in your skin.

Sleep Well: We all love a good snooze, and turns out, so does your skin. Catching a solid seven to nine hours of sleep each night is like hitting the refresh button on your face. You’ll wake up looking more rested and less hollow under your eyes.

Nutrition: They say you are what you eat, and your skin is no exception. A diet rich in colorful veggies, fruits, and other nutrient-packed goodies can really brighten up your complexion. Vitamin C and iron are the superstars here, helping to keep your skin glowing and those sunken eyes at bay.

Cold Compress: It’s a classic for a reason. A cool compress on your eyes is like giving them a mini vacation. It helps ease any swelling and gets the blood flowing, which can help with that sunken appearance.

Sunken eyes (Image via Getty Images/Srulik)

Eye Creams: Venture into the world of eye creams! Look for creams boasting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides. They're like a little magic potion for your skin, helping it stay hydrated and plump.

Sunscreen: The sun is fun, but sun damage? Not so much. A dab of sunscreen around your eyes is a simple step to keep the skin there from thinning and worsening that sunken look.

Eye Exercises: Now, this one’s a bit debated, but some folks find eye exercises helpful in beefing up the muscles around the eyes. It's like taking your peepers to the gym!

Tea Bags: It’s not just for your morning brew. Cool, caffeinated tea bags on your eyes for about 15 minutes can stimulate blood circulation. Plus, it's the perfect excuse for a mini relaxation break during the day.

Sunken eyes (Image via Getty Images/SIphotography)

Almond Oil: Last but not least, a gentle under-eye massage with almond oil before hitting the hay can be super soothing. It’s like giving your skin a little nightly TLC, which, over time, could help improve its texture and possibly the appearance of sunken eyes.

What is the main reason behind sunken eyes?

The tale of sunken eyes often starts with the ticking clock of aging. As we gather more candles on our birthday cakes, the little cushions of fat that keep our eyes looking full and youthful tend to shrink down, leaving behind a bit of a hollow look.

Sunken-eyes (Image via Getty Images/Wirestock)

But hey, aging isn't riding solo here. Other culprits, like not getting enough shut-eye, skimping on water, or even some health hiccups, can join the party too.

So, if you've been burning the midnight oil or your water bottle's gathering dust, your eyes might just decide to show it off with a sunken look.