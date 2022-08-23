How Cyberbullying Affects Your Mental Health?

Cyberbullying, online harassment, stalking, and resharing intimate images are major privacy and emotional health concerns, especially for younger people. From children to adults, more people are accessing the digital space. Cyberbullying is a type of technology-based harassment that can have a significant impact on your mental health.

Cyberbullying is a form of aggression with a power imbalance. The bully has the power over the person being victimized. In addition to trauma, cyberbullying can result in serious emotional problems like anxiety, low self-esteem, or depression. Social scientists have found that cyber victimization can lead to poor mental hygiene, and people experiencing depression or anxiety are more likely to have been bullied.

A research study has found that women are more likely to be victims of verbal or sexual assaults whereas men are more likely to be verbally assaulted, threatened with physical attacks, and discriminated on the basis of ethnicity or social status.

Effects of Cyberbullying on Mental Health

Bullying isn't just a part of growing up. It's overwhelming, hurtful, and leave people to feel lonely and unloved. It can affect learning, friendships, and most importantly physical and emotional health. Let us look at the common mental health outcomes in people subjected to cyberbullying.

1. Damages self-esteem

Self-esteem refers to oue perception about ourselves and our abilities. Individuals who experience cyberbullying may develop a negative self-image. Trauma experienced online can impair confidence levels and decision-making skills as the brain's protection mechanism is triggered and leaves one unable to respond appropriately. Making decisions about things like what to eat for dinner or what to wear might be challenging for some people. This is a sign of decreased control and is followed by a generalized lethargy spell that prevents victims from getting out of bed or even taking a shower. Damage is often severe when the harassing comments are targeted at their physical appearance.

2. Depression

A study found that cyberbullying is directly linked to an increased likelihood of depression. One of the main reasons is that the victims often can't bear the continuous burden of cyberbullying. Moreover, in the long run, depression is linked to the risk of other mental health illnesses.

3. Disrupts Academics and Work

The effects of bullying can manifest in several areas of an individual's life. For students, it may be seen as a drop in the academic performance and grades. For adults, it may be seen in absenteeism, poor work performance, and low productivity.

4. Suicidal Ideation

The consequences of cyberbullying can also be fatal in some cases. A recent study discovered that young persons under the age of 25 who are subjects of cyberbullying are more than twice likely to engage in some form of suicidal behavior. When cyberbullying continues over a long time along with coexisting factors like neglect, dismissive attitude of those around, and shame can have detrimental effects.

5. Anxiety

In one study, researchers discovered that bullied individuals were more likely to suffer from anxiety and panic disorders. Furthermore, the duration of anxiety and its persistence was longer, and it was directly linked to the severity of the bullying episodes.

Cyberbullying can have adverse long-term effects on a victim's mental health. It can make them withdraw from social life, suffer silently, and show below-par achievement in academics and at work. The risk of online bullying is widespread due to the open nature of material posted on the internet and easy access to data.

Support for Coping with Cyberbullying

Teenagers who are the targets of hurtful online bullying suffer a variety of negative consequences. Parents must be tuned to read signs if their children are faced with any form of cyberbullying. Being aware of various safety hacks and teaching their children to have a safe, online experience are the need of the hour. Parents can provide support in the following ways.

1. Talk Without Being Intrusive

Parents should set the stage for frank and regular talk about what is happening in the online lives of their children. If such talk is nonjudgmental, it becomes easier to share when any trouble arises. Tell your teen that you support them and provide guidance on safe online presence without intruding into their privacy.

2. Create Awareness of Good Online Hygiene

Parents should encourage their children to explore the internet and teach the good habits of safe surfing. Despite precautions, cyberbullying could happen. In such circumstances, they must express their whole-hearted support in overcoming the challenges. They must desist from shaming the victims.

3. Report Cyberbullying

If your teen is being cyberbullied, report it to the website or app where it’s happening. This will help prevent the bully from continuing to harm others.

Takeaway

Cyberbullies don't have to go far to get out of sight or find a victim and therefore, it can be even more frightening and overwhelming. Bullying is not okay. If you are a victim of bullying, reach out for help. Get in touch with a parent, teacher, or friend. Do you have a friend who is being bullied? Let them know that they are not alone and speak to a trusted professional. If you are the parent of a child being bullied, it may be helpful to get some professional support for your family. This can be a very traumatic experience, and you don't have to endure it alone.

