The Five Tibetan Rites: How to Boost Your Energy and Improve Your Health

Are you looking to try some new forms of exercise? If yes, you should look into Five Tibetan Rites. This ancient exercise routine is a simple way to give yourself a quick boost of energy, build flexibility, and even improve your overall health. You can practice Five Tibetan Rites during your lunchtime or before you go to bed.

What Are the Five Tibetan Rites?

The Five Tibetan Rites are believed to be exercises that are somewhat over 2,500 years old. It is believed that Tibetan Lamas were the ones who created this set of exercises, although their origin still continues to be a topic of debate.

In 1985, Peter Kelder was the one who introduced these rites to Western culture through his book Ancient Secret of the Fountain of Youth. The book describes all of these Five Tibetan Rites in detail, which are based on the body's seven energy fields, otherwise known as "chakras" in Hindi.

5 Tibetan Rites: How to Practice It?

While is it best to practice each rite 21 times a day, as a beginner, you can start by practicing them slowly for maybe thrice a day. Gradually, add up more repetition per rite in your next practice. Keep adding a few more reps per rite every week until you reach 21 rounds of practice.

1) First Rite

The first rite helps in increasing your chakras, but it can cause dizziness to some, so you may want to start out slowly.

The first rite practice (Image via pexels / alexy almond)

To perform the first rite:

Stand straight and extend your arms out to the sides until they are parallel to the ground. Keep your palms facing downwards.

Remain in the same position, and slowly rotate your body clockwise without bending your head forward.

Keep your eyes open and gaze towards the ground.

It is best to avoid excessive spinning if you feel dizzy.

2) Second Rite

It is important to keep your practice deep and rhythmic breath inflow to reach the second rite. For this rite, you may need a yoga mat or a carpeted floor.

The second rite practice (Image via pexels / Amin sujan)

To perform the second rite:

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides, palms facing down.

Inhale slowly, lift your head, and bring your chin towards the chest.

At the same time, raise your legs straight up, without being on your knees.

Exhale and lower your head and legs to the original position.

If you have trouble keeping your knees straight, you can bend them as you need.

3) Third Rite

Similar to the previous rite, you need to keep a steady and deep breathing pattern. You can even improve your focus by closing your eyes for this rite practice.

Try to maintain same breathing pattern (Image voa Pexels / Koolshooters )

To perform this rite:

Start by kneeling on the floor, with knees shoulder-width apart, and keep your hips aligned over the knees.

Keep your trunk straight and palms facing towards the back of your thighs, below your hip region.

Inhale slowly and drop your head back, arching your spine to help open up your chest.

Exhale and bring your head forward, bringing your chin towards your chest.

4) Fourth Rite

The fourth rite is also known as Moving Tabletop. Throughout this rite, you need to again keep rhythmic breathing along with your hands and heels remaining in place.

The fourth rite in Five Tibetan Rites (Image via Pexels / Hancock)

To practice the fourth rite:

Sit on the floor, and extend your legs straight forward.

Keep your palms on the floor to your aides and your finger facing forward.

Keeping your trunk straight, drop your chin towards the chest.

Inhale slowly and drop your head back.

At the same time, lift your hips up and bend the knee to reach the tabletop position.

Contract your muscle and hold your breath. Exhale, relax, and return to the start position.

5) Fifth Rite

The fifth rite, also known as Two Dogs, is a combination of Downward-Facing Dog and Upward-Facing dog poses that also require a steady breathing rhythm.

The fifth rite in Five Tibetan Rites (Image via Pexels / Tima )

To practice the fifth rite:

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs crossed.

Extend your feet behind, toes curled, and shoulder-width apart.

Keep your arms straight and arch your spine while the top of your legs are on the ground.

Drop your head back into Upward-Facing Dog.

Inhale and slowly lift your hips up and move your body into an upside-down "V" shape.

Move your chin towards your chest and straighten your back into downward facing dog.

Exhale and return to the first position.

Five Tibetan Rites is an excellent way to improve one's health and increase their energy levels. It requires very little time to complete and doesn't require special equipment.

If you stick with Five Tibetan Rites, these poses should make you feel better physically and mentally.

Poll : 0 votes