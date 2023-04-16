The great outdoors: Why outdoor workouts are better for health

Recently, the world has been focusing more on fitness and health, and outdoor workouts have become increasingly popular.

With gym closures, stay-at-home orders and social distancing mandates, outdoor workouts offer a convenient and safer way to stay fit and healthy. In this article, we explore the benefits of outdoor workouts and why they're better than indoor ones.

Why outdoor workouts are better?

Being surrounded by greenery can calm the mind and reduce stress. (Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels)

Exposure to nature

Working out in the great outdoors offers a wide range of benefits, and one of the most significant advantages is exposure to nature.

Being surrounded by greenery and fresh air can have a calming effect on mind and reduce stress level. Studies have shown that exercising in natural environments can reduce feelings of fatigue and improve mood.

Free and convenient

Another significant advantage of outdoor workouts is that they're free and convenient.

You don't need any special equipment or gym membership and can tailor your workouts to suit your needs. Whether you're in the city or the countryside, there's always plenty of outdoor space where you can exercise.

Whether it's a park, hiking trail, or beach, outdoor workouts offer a range of options to suit your fitness level and preferences.

Increased motivation

Outdoor workouts can be more enjoyable and less monotonous than indoor workouts.

You can vary your routine, choose different locations and try new exercises, making your workout more exciting and challenging. The natural scenery and fresh air can also provide a refreshing change of pace, motivating you to work out for longer.

Outdoor workout benefits

Running on a trail or beach can be more challenging than on a treadmill. (Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

Burns more calories

Working out outside offers a more challenging environment than indoor workouts, which can help burn more calories.

When you exercise outside, you face different terrains, inclines and weather conditions, making your workout more varied and engaging. For example, running on a trail or beach can be more challenging than running on a treadmill.

Boosts mental health

Working out outdoors can be an excellent way to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Natural surroundings can help you relax and feel calmer and more centered, improving your mood and overall well-being. Additionally, release of endorphins during exercise can help you feel happier and more energized.

Studies have shown that people who exercise outdoors report greater feelings of revitalization, positive engagement and enjoyment compared to those who exercise indoors.

Better sleep

It can improve quality of sleep, allowing you to feel more rested and alert during the day.

When you exercise outside, you expose yourself to more natural light, which helps regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, outdoor workouts can reduce stress and anxiety, both of which contribute to sleep problems.

Studies have shown that people who exercise regularly are more likely to have better sleep quality and duration.

Increased vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that helps the body absorb calcium, which is necessary for strong bones.

Spending time outside, especially during the morning or afternoon, can increase vitamin D level. That's because sunlight helps the skin produce vitamin D. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to a range of health problems, including osteoporosis, depression and chronic diseases.

Variety of workouts

One of the great things about working out outside is that it offers a variety of options to choose from.

You can incorporate different types of exercises into your routine, like running, cycling, hiking or swimming. You can also try outdoor fitness classes or group activities like team sports, yoga in the park or boot camp sessions. These activities can add a social element to your workout, allowing you to meet new people and have fun while staying active.

Improves immune system

Exercising in natural environments has many benefits. (KoolShooters/Pexels)

It can also boost the immune system by exposing you to different environments and natural elements. Exercising in natural environments can help increase production of white blood cells, which can fight off infections and diseases.

Outdoor workouts offer a range of benefits that can improve physical and mental health by being exposed to nature, increasing motivation, burning more calories, and boosting the immune system.

So, whether it's a run in the park, hike in the mountains, or swim in the ocean, consider taking your workout outside for a refreshing change of pace.

Poll : 0 votes