The Hashimoto Diet: Everything You Need To Know

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common autoimmune condition in the body and the leading cause of hypothyroidism.

The diet includes various dietary guidelines that might help in the management and prevention of hypothyroidism. It's a condition that destroys the thyroid tissue via lymphocytes, or white blood cells in the immune system.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland at the base of the neck. The gland plays a major role in metabolism, hormone regulation, and body temperature. The main hormones secreted by the thyroid gland are thyroxine, which is also known as T4 and triiodothyronine, which is also known as T4.

Damage to the gland leads to insufficient thyroid hormone production, which can cause weight gain, dry skin, fatigue, constipation, and hair loss.

Hashimoto Diet: What is it?

Although there are no specific recommendations for the condition, many people with Hashimoto hypothyroidism claim to have benefits when they follow a gluten-free, sugar-free, and grain-free paleo diet.

Many people with Hashimoto’s also have food sensitivity, especially to gluten. Research suggests that inflammation may be a factor behind many Hashimoto symptoms. Exclusion of certain foods, taking supplements, and making lifestyle changes may significantly improve these symptoms.

These changes may help reduce inflammation, slow down thyroid damage caused by antibodies, aid in weight loss, improve blood sugar level, and reduce bad cholesterol.

Gluten-free or Grain-free Diet

Evidence suggests that gluten-free and grain-free diets may benefit people with thyroiditis. Most people with this condition experience constipation, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, acid reflux, excess gas formation, fatigue, and brain fog.

A grain-free diet is more restrictive than a gluten-free diet, as it removes all grains from the diet. This kind of diet may have other benefits as well. People claim to have improved digestion and diabetic symptoms on a grain and gluten-free diet.

Low Glycemic Index

People with type 2 diabetes often follow this diet, which can also lower their risk of heart disease. A low GI diet may also help in weight loss, as it does not affect blood sugar level much. Glycemic index is a measure of how each food affects a person’s blood sugar level.

Paleo or Autoimmune Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet follows the eating patterns of our early ancestors, with an emphasis on whole foods and unprocessed foods while excluding all processed foods.

Grains, most vegetables, dairy, potatoes, lentils, refined sugar, and refined oils are not allowed in this diet. Grass-fed meat is encouraged along with seeds, seafood, and healthy fats, such as avocado, animal fats, and olive oil.

The autoimmune modified paleo diet aims to decrease foods that may cause inflammation. This diet also excludes tomatoes, eggs, nuts, and seeds.

Best Supplements for Hashimoto’s Hypothyroidism

Supplements can prevent deficiencies (Image via Unsplash/Ksenia Yakovleva)

Several supplements, especially ones with antioxidant or anti-inflammatory properties, are known to help people with the condition. The supplements are:

Zinc. Zinc is essential for thyroid function. Taking 30 mg of zinc per day may improve thyroid function in people with hypothyroidism.

Zinc is essential for thyroid function. Taking 30 mg of zinc per day may improve thyroid function in people with hypothyroidism. Vitamin D: People with this condition have been shown to have significantly lower levels of this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D might help significantly.

People with this condition have been shown to have significantly lower levels of this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D might help significantly. Magnesium. Low levels of this mineral are associated with an increased number of thyroid antibodies. Magnesium might also improve symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Low levels of this mineral are associated with an increased number of thyroid antibodies. Magnesium might also improve symptoms of hypothyroidism. Iron. People with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are generally deficient in iron.

People with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are generally deficient in iron. Fish Oil: Omega 3 fatty acids present in fish oils reduce inflammation and may help in hypothyroidism as well.

Omega 3 fatty acids present in fish oils reduce inflammation and may help in hypothyroidism as well. Vitamin B complex: People with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis likewise tend to be low in vitamin B12. Supplementation of vitamin B12 may help people with this condition.

People with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis likewise tend to be low in vitamin B12. Supplementation of vitamin B12 may help people with this condition. Curcumin: Curcumin is a strong anti-inflammatory compound and can help in this condition as well. Curcumin supplements are better than regular turmeric.

Curcumin is a strong anti-inflammatory compound and can help in this condition as well. Curcumin supplements are better than regular turmeric. Selenium. Studies show that regular supplementation of selenium may help reduce antithyroid peroxidase (TPO) antibodies and improve well-being in people with this condition.

Takeaway

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis occurs from an immune defect where environmental and diet factors also contribute. Diagnosis depends on laboratory results where the levels of thyroid antibodies are generally measured.

Avoiding sugar, highly processed foods, and gluten-containing grains may help reduce symptoms of hypothyroidism and improve overall health. Getting plenty of sleep and reducing stress is also important to reduce inflammation. The Hashimoto Hashimoto diet may help people with this condition, who must take regular advice from doctors.

Poll : 0 votes