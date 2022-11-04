The Ikaria Diet: How A Greek Island's Longevity Secrets Could Help You Live Longer

The traditional Ikaria diet is distinguished by its simplicity, moderation, variety, freshness, and limited use of meat. Due to Ikaria's historical isolation and underdevelopment, the residents there learned how to survive on their own and with scant food supplies.

This tradition has been passed down to the present. This meant that the majority of the food was produced locally, with little to no importation. Meat and other unhealthier meals were only consumed on special occasions, whereas there was general excess.

The resultant culture of food awareness, respect, and self-sufficiency is still present in the healthy Ikaria diet today, and it has greatly influenced the island's designation as a "Blue Zone."

What Is the Ikaria Diet?

The inhabitants of Ikaria, Greece, follow a Mediterranean cuisine. Fresh, nutrient-dense whole foods are part of this diet, which may help the body experience less inflammation. In addition, the diet is high in fiber, antioxidants, and good fats like omega-3s.

The Ikarian diet is well known to reduce risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure as well as heart disease and stroke.

In reality, the Ikaria diet emphasizes eating in moderation. Every meal should leave you satisfied but not stuffed to the point of being unable to move.

What Do People Eat for Breakfast in Ikaria Diet?

Ikaria, which now has 10,000 Greek residents, attracts attention for both its natural beauty and the unusually long-life expectancy of its residents.

Ikarians traditionally don't consume a lot of meat or fish. Instead, beans and pulses, many of which are cultivated locally, make up a large portion of their protein intake.

The ikaria diet frequently consists of something straightforward, such as yogurt with honey, fruit, almonds, sourdough bread, and extra virgin olive oil. For breakfast, people might have oat waffles or oatmeal with maple syrup and almonds. Additionally, people could consume granola made from oats, maple syrup, nuts, or millet porridge.

What Type of Vegetables Grow on Ikaria?

In particular, the Ikaria diet places a strong emphasis on legumes, wild greens, potatoes, goat milk, honey, some fruit, and modest amounts of fish. This plant-based diet looks to be the secret to longevity since it emphasizes fresh, local produce. There are plenty of wild greens to pick from because there are more than 150 different varieties on the island.

Do People in Greece Live Longer?

Ikarians really live ten years longer on average than individuals in the majority of Europe and the United States do. Ikarians generally have a life expectancy of about one in three.

Over the past few years, scientists have tried to uncover any secrets behind the longevity of the islanders. Their food, which adheres to what is widely referred to as the Mediterranean Diet and is characterized by simplicity and natural components, is one factor on which all researchers appear to agree.

What is the key to living a long and healthy life, then? If you spend enough time on the island, you'll learn that the people don't worry, they get enough exercise and sleep, their lives are not dictated by the passage of time, they live slowly, there is always an occasion to dance and drink wine, and they eat the delicacies native to the area.

However, they also have superior health, thus they not only live longer but have longer lives overall.

Studies have shown that islanders have considerably lower incidences of dementia and depression, as well as cancer and heart disease. They also maintain a healthy level of physical activity.

