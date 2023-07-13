The Impact of Occupation on Ovarian Cancer Risk: A Recent Study Unveils Surprising Associations

Ovarian cancer, a type of cancer that forms in the ovaries responsible for egg production in females, is notorious for its silent progression. Often, the absence of early warning signs allows the disease to advance undetected within the pelvis and abdomen, making treatment more challenging and potentially fatal. Recently, a groundbreaking study identified certain professions that may elevate the risk among women, shedding light on the occupational factors involved.

Who's at Risk For Ovarian Cancer

Conducted by esteemed environmental epidemiologist Dr. Anita Koushik and her team at the Université de Montréal in Quebec, the study aimed to explore the correlation between profession and risk. The findings unveiled intriguing associations between specific occupations and an increased likelihood of them impacting the ovaries.

According to the study, people who work as beauticians, hairdressers, or in the construction business may be at a higher risk (Ivan Samkov/ Pexels)

Hairdressers, Beauticians, and Construction Workers

The research highlighted that individuals working as hairdressers, beauticians, or in the construction industry might face a higher risk of it. Particularly, women employed in these fields for a decade or more were found to have a threefold increased risk of developing the disease. Although the study did not establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship, these results suggest a worrisome connection that merits further investigation.

Accounting, Sales, Retail, and Clothing Industry

Long-term engagement in accounting, sales, retail, and the clothing industry also demonstrated potential links to elevated risk. The study revealed that spending a decade or more in accounting was associated with a twofold increase in risk. Similarly, the research indicated that extended periods of work in the clothing industry, including embroidery, presented an 85 percent higher risk. Moreover, individuals employed in retail and sales experienced a 59 and 45 percent increased risk, respectively.

Understanding the Study

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed 491 individuals diagnosed with epithelial between 2010 and 2016, comparing them to 897 peers without. Factors such as exposure to specific agents like ammonia, bleach, talcum powder, petrol, and propellant gases were taken into account.

Additionally, the study observed that women diagnosed with ovarian cancer tended to have lower levels of education, shorter use of oral contraceptives, and fewer or no children compared to the control group.

Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer

In addition to occupational associations, several other risk factors are linked to ovarian cancer, including a family history of ovarian, breast, or colorectal cancer, specific genetic mutations (BRCA1 and BRCA2), advancing age, endometriosis, obesity, and nulliparity (never having been pregnant or having had children). It is essential to note that these risk factors do not guarantee its development but indicate an increased likelihood.

Recognizing the Signs of Ovarian Cancer

It is critical for women to become acquainted with potential risk factors connected (Anna Shvets/ Pexels)

Due to the absence of prominent early symptoms, early detection of ovarian cancer remains challenging. However, it is crucial for women to be aware of potential signs, including persistent abdominal or pelvic pain, bloating, early satiety or difficulty eating, frequent or urgent urination, irregular vaginal bleeding, changes in bowel habits, and unexpected weight loss or gain. Consulting a healthcare professional if any of these symptoms persist is of utmost importance.

A recent study highlighted the association between certain professions and increased risk. While more investigations are necessary to establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship, the findings emphasize the significance of implementing occupational safety measures and regular screenings for women in high-risk occupations.

Furthermore, it is crucial for women to familiarize themselves with potential risk factors associated with it and to be vigilant about recognizing the signs and symptoms, enabling early detection and improved outcomes for this complex disease.

