The Incredible Fitness Regimen Of Bodybuilder Terrence Ruffin

The rise of bodybuilding powerhouse Terrence Ruffin isn't talked about enough. The 29-year-old got his start ten years ago at just 19 before earning his first pro card at 21.

His achievements in the bodybuilding world speak for themselves. He's a two-time winner of the Arnold Classic, which by its name alone tells you how prestigious it is, second only to the Olympia classic.

Ruffin is a fitness influencer, just as much as he'ss a bodybuilder, and his transparent documenting on YouTube has allowed fans and beginners to gain some pro insight into the world of bodybuilding.

Here's some insight into his rigorous training routine:

Terrence Ruffin's Insane Bodybuilding Routine

Ruffin's routine is something almost unheard of. While his in-season routine is rather normal, it's his off-season routine that comes as a shock.

He consumes a whopping 4800 calories a day to bulk up his already massive body. At just 5' 5", he isn't the tallest compared to his peers. However, his shorter stature gives him an added advantage, making it easier for him to pack on additional muscle mass.

“If you want to take your off-season seriously, and you really want to grow, write down a meal plan and then each week, take pictures of yourself just like you’re in a contest prep, just like you had a real coach…”

While cutting down, Ruffin reduces his intake to just 2600 calories a day, which is still more than the average man. It should come as no surprise that this spike and dip in calories isn't sudden. Ruffin increments and reduces his caloric intake by 200 till he hits his goals.

For his diet, Ruffin sticks to the basics. He doesn't indulge in fancy or exotic foods and swears by the classic foods that have been bodybuilding staples for time immemorial. Chicken, eggs, rice, and whey protein shakes form a bulk of his diet. However, basic food doesn't have to be boring. Terrence Ruffin spices things up, quite literally. He uses seasonings and complex flavors to make rather uninteresting food, quite appetizing to eat.

Terrence is a firm believer in meal prepping, and rightly so. Meal prepping is great as you can whip up a large batch in no time. He prepares his meals about four days in advance and tries not to keep them refrigerated for more than six to seven days.

His reason for doing so is that food tends to dry out over a prolonged period of time, so they lose their flavour. When you're eating an abnormal amount of calories like Ruffin, you want to make sure that your calories taste good. As such, he takes these steps to ensure that he never gets bored of his diet.

Takeaway

Terrence Ruffin stands for everything bodybuilding should be about. No fancy food, no crazy unheard of supplements - just good old chicken and rice, and a desire to be the best.

That's what has gotten him so far, and what will continue to take him forward in his career. He's definitely one to look up to, as his philosophy goes to show that you don't need anything fancy to make it in this sport.

