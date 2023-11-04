The less-known herb: Sarsaparilla benefits and precautions to take

Sarsaparilla or Sarsi, is a beverage quite common and popular across the US and South East Asian countries.

Sarsaparilla's benefits as a medicinal herb is well-known. It's derived from the native Central American and Mexican Smilax Ornata, which is largely used for the production of the signature root beer.

Once used as a medically recommended substance in the treatment of complications, Sarsaparilla, with its growing benefits, has become quite popular.

Sarsaparilla health benefits

Sarsaparill benefits (Image via Unsplash/Colton Miller)

Traditionally Sarsaparilla has had many benefits. It's effective in treating arthritis pains, decreasing swelling and pain of knee joints, reducing cancer cell growth, increasing libidinal drive, reducing itchy skin and overall killing bacterial growth, due to the chemical saponin.

Being a potent anti-inflammatory substance, it reduces the swelling of gout, and joint pain, making it effective against rheumatoid arthritis. It's backed up by research suggesting the presence of 18 compounds that are found to have antimicrobial properties effective against certain bacteria and fungi.

Sarsaparilla has historically been used as a medicinal agent against the treatment of syphilis. Silax Ornata was registered as a medicine in the U.S Pharmacopoeia from 1820 to 1910.

Native Americans believed the herb contained healing and protective properties. It was also a popular treatment agent in Europe after its dissemination from the New World.

Sarsaparilla has been used in beverage form (especially the South Indian Nannari Sherbet). It's is an excellent drink that energizes the body and is a natural substitute for carbonated soft drinks.

Dlavonoids help reverse liver damage, and the absorption of herbs becomes faster, as sarsaparilla also acts as a synergist. Sarsaponin in Sarsaparilla acts as an endotoxin-binder helping treat skin lesions of psoriasis.

Research also suggests the presence of anti-tumor properties, making it effective against breast cancer and liver cancer tumors. Although these have been proven functional in studies of mice, more research is needed for use in humans.

Sarsaparilla side effects

Sarsaparilla (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

While traditionally not known to have any fatal side effects, medically Sarsaparilla is not recommended to be ingested in large doses, as it can lead to stomach aches.

Sarsaparilla could also induce allergy, commonly being anaphylaxis, and swelling of the throat and tongue, which might prove life-threatening. Sarsaparilla is rich in plant sterols and phytochemicals, so it should be ingested with care under strict supervision.

In the absence of detailed clinical research, it's advisable that pregnant and breast-feeding women should avoid consuming sarsaparilla.

Sarsparilla benefits for men

Apart from the medicinal values the compound provides, Sarsaparilla has been used as a traditional hormone booster to bolster sexual drive in men.

The extract helps in the improvement of blood flow, and vessel health and boosts sperm motility.

Sarsaparilla benefits for women

Being known as a synergist, Sarsaparilla benefits women by increasing fertility too. It acts as an anti-aging and anti-inflammatory natural asset that detoxifies blood and improves circulation, helping in skin preservation, longevity and overall skin health.

The phytochemicals are essential in providing good bone health, which is an aiding agent for women who face calcium deficiency, risking prolonged osteoporosis, which happens at menopause.

Sarsaparilla (Image via Unsplash/Melody Zimmerman)

While not a "God-herb", Sarsaparilla has benefits and deficiencies but can be a healthy and occasional addition to your diet.

Sarsaparilla is also a widely distributed substance that has become a part of many native food habits, be it in solid or liquid form. It can also help treat acute diseases, so it can become an extension of your daily routine and health. Why not give this herb a new try?