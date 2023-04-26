The science behind hydroxyapatite toothpaste and its effectiveness in strengthening teeth

Hydroxyapatite toothpaste is a type of toothpaste that contains hydroxyapatite, an ingredient used for dental health.

It’s often added to your regular toothpaste to strengthen teeth, but does it work? In this article, we examine the science behind what makes this product so effective and why it's such a popular choice among dentists.

What is hydroxyapatite toothpaste?

It's a non-abrasive toothpaste. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Hydroxyapatite toothpaste is a non-abrasive toothpaste that contains calcium phosphate. It's used to treat cavities and strengthen teeth by remineralizing enamel.

The hydroxyapatite in the paste acts as an adhesive for repairing damaged areas on the teeth, which can be caused by acid erosion or wear and tear from everyday use.

Dental Benefits

Reduces plaque and maintains oral health. (Image via Pexel/George Becker)

Here are a few:

1) Strengthens tooth enamel

The hydroxyapatite in toothpaste helps remineralize the enamel, making it stronger and more resistant to decay.

2) Prevents tooth sensitivity

This toothpaste can help reduce tooth sensitivity by strengthening the enamel and reducing exposure to the underlying dentin.

3) Reduces plaque

The synthetic hydroxyapatite in toothpaste acts as a protective shield, preventing bacteria from sticking to the teeth and creating plaque.

4) Safe and natural

It's a safe and natural alternative to fluoride-based toothpaste, making it an excellent option for those with sensitivities or concerns about the use of fluoride.

When to use hydroxyapatite toothpaste?

Alternative to fluoride-based toothpaste (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

This toothpaste works by depositing a thin layer of synthetic hydroxyapatite onto the surface of the teeth.

This layer acts as a protective shield, preventing bacteria from sticking to the tooth's surface and creating plaque. It also helps remineralize the enamel, strengthening the tooth's structure and reducing risk of cavities.

The effectiveness of hydroxyapatite toothpaste lies in its ability to mimic the natural hydroxyapatite found in teeth. When teeth are exposed to acidic foods and drinks, the minerals in teeth begin to dissolve, leaving the enamel weakened and susceptible to decay. This toothpaste also works by replenishing these minerals and restoring the strength of enamel.

How to use hydroxyapatite toothpaste?

Strenghthens teeth (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Brush twice daily.

Use a soft-bristled brush, like the one you use for your hair.

Avoid over-brushing, as it can damage tooth enamel and lead to sensitivity issues.

Side effects

Here are a few:

1) Tooth sensitivity

Some people may experience tooth sensitivity when using this toothpaste. That's because the paste contains abrasive particles that can wear away the outer layer of teeth, exposing the sensitive dentin underneath.

2) Gum irritation

It can also irritate the gums in some individuals, causing redness, swelling and discomfort.

3) Allergic reactions

Although rare, some people may be allergic to the ingredients in this toothpaste. This can cause symptoms such as itching, rash, and hives.

4) Staining

Might cause staining (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

It can sometimes cause staining of the teeth, especially if it's not used properly or if the user has existing dental issues.

Hydroxyapatite toothpaste is an effective and natural alternative to traditional fluoride-based toothpaste.

It works by depositing a protective layer of synthetic hydroxyapatite onto the teeth, remineralizing the enamel and preventing plaque formation. With its many benefits, this toothpaste is an excellent option for anyone looking to strengthen their teeth and maintain good oral health.

