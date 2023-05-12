The silent danger: Recognizing signs of high cholesterol

Spotting the signs of high cholesterol is important for well-being. We all know that cholesterol is necessary for the body to function.

High cholesterol is frequently referred to as the "silent killer", as it initially comes with no symptoms. High cholesterol can lead to emergency situations like stroke or heart attack when things get out of hand because of plaque accumulation in the arteries.

Chest pain and breathlessness are two well-known symptoms of high cholesterol, but there are also less well-known symptoms that can arise in the eyes.

Normal levels of cholesterol

High cholesterol can cause heart disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Hush Naidoo Jade Photography)

The ideal cholesterol range can change based on an individual's age, sex and other health considerations. The following cholesterol concentrations are typically regarded as normal or ideal:

Total cholesterol: less than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL)

LDL (low density lipoprotein) cholesterol: less than 100 mg/dL

HDL (high density lipoprotein) cholesterol: 40 mg/dL or higher for men and 50 mg/dL or higher for women

Triglycerides: less than 150 mg/dL

The ratio between various forms of cholesterol is also important, apart from the specific levels of cholesterol. To manage cholesterol level for the best possible health, talk to your doctor for further information and advice.

Signs of high cholesterol in eyes

Vision issues can result from excess cholesterol in the body, more than what the body needs to function at its best. The more noticeable signs of high cholesterol having an impact on the eyes include hazy vision, dark patches in the eye, severe eye pain, etc:

1) Yellowish deposit around the eyes

The development of yellowish deposit around the eyelids is one of the most obvious symptoms of high cholesterol in the eyes. The build-up of cholesterol in the skin results in these deposits, known medically as xanthelasma. They're not hazardous, but they may indicate elevated blood cholesterol level.

2) Arcus senilis

Blurred vision is among the signs of high cholesterol levels. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

A white or grey ring that surrounds the iris's edge is called an arcus senilis. It'sa typical aging symptom, but it can also be considered among the signs of high cholesterol.

It's more likely that elevated cholesterol is the cause of the ring when it develops in people under the age of 40.

3) Corneal arcus

The corneal arcus is a white or grey ring that surrounds the cornea's border. It's brought on by build-up of cholesterol in the eye, and elderly people are more frequently affected. It's also among the signs of high cholesterol in those under 40.

4) Blurred vision

Blurred vision is also among the signs of high cholesterol, as it impacts blood vessels in the eyes. Vision issues caused by blood flow disorders to the retina caused by cholesterol can be avoided, though.

5) Optic nerve damage

Rarely, high cholesterol can harm the optic nerve, which can impair eyesight. People who have had high cholesterol for a long time without receiving therapy are more at risk.

How to lower your cholesterol?

Diet plays an important role in managing cholesterol. (Image via Unsplash/Hermes Rivera)

Risk of heart disease and stroke can increase if you have high cholesterol. Fortunately, there are several lifestyle modifications you can do to naturally lower your cholesterol. These methods will assist you in reducing cholesterol:

Healthy diet: Have a cardiac diet by picking items, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and other items that are low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like fatty fish, nuts and seeds in your diet.

Keep your weight in check: Being overweight or obese can increase LDL cholesterol and decrease HDL cholesterol. A good diet and exercise can help you lose weight, which can lower cholesterol.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical exercise can assist in boosting HDL cholesterol levels, the 'good' cholesterol that aids in removal of extra cholesterol from the bloodstream. Aim for 150 minutes or more per week of moderate-intensity exercise.

Drink moderately: Moderate alcohol consumption is advised, as excessive alcohol use can elevate triglyceride level and increase risk of heart disease. Limit daily alcohol consumption to no more than one drink for ladies and two for men.

You can watch out for signs of high cholesterol and lower cholesterol level and lessen risk for heart disease and stroke by implementing the aforementioned lifestyle modifications and working closely with your healthcare professional.

