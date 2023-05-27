The surgery of Jules from Ms Rachel: Everything we know so far

Jules from Ms. Rachel shared her recent major surgery and happiness at being able to play the guitar once more after a four-week hiatus.

Jules Hoffman, who uses the pronouns they/them and describes herself as "nonbinary, trans, and queer," put those abilities to the test in late February when parents voiced their concerns about the musician's queer identities.

Who is Jules from Ms. Rachel?

Ms. Rachel also known as Rachel Griffin Accurso, a well-known content producer, announced that she's stepping away from TikTok for her mental health after receiving "hurtful videos and comments" on the app.

Jules is a singer-songwriter who lives in New York at the moment. She has appeared in a number of "Songs for Littles" episodes. Recently, Ms. Rachel published a job listing looking for a co-educator to impart music to infants and young children in a face-to-face situation.

After seeing the job posting, content creator Jules got in touch with Ms. Rachel. Jules was hired for the role after an interview. Jules and Ms. Rachel both received criticism for their own TikTok videos, where they discussed their upcoming operation and displayed their bravery.

More details about Jules from Ms. Rachel's surgery

Jules from Ms. Rachel left out mentioning the kind of surgery he had in the aforementioned post. However, given the usage of gender-neutral pronouns and earlier posts, it is likely that the operation was connected to either hormone therapy or gender transition.

Jules was glad to be back to making music, their biggest passion, despite her fingers hurting. In addition, she expressed gratitude to her fans for helping her get better and teased new announcements.

