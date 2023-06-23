The recent discovery of Titanic submersible debris discovered on the ocean floor has shed new light on the tragic incident that claimed the lives of five people aboard the Titanic submersible.

According to recent reports, the cause of their deaths was a "catastrophic implosion of the vessel." Here's what we know about the implosion, how it happened, and what it means for the future of deep-sea exploration.

Catastrophic implosion of the Titanic submersible

The OceanGate's Titan submersible, a privately owned research, and survey submersible, had been missing since Sunday (June 18). Five people were onboard a submersible on a deep-sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic when they disappeared.

Before the implosion news emerged, the race to save the five-man crew is at its peak scouring the Atlantic Ocean to find the deep-sea Titan vessel, with oxygen levels rapidly running out.

Dangers of low oxygen level and CO2 poisoning in deep-sea exploration

When the oxygen levels drop, the amount of exhaled carbon dioxide increases. That can result in elevated levels of carbon dioxide inside the submersible, which may have a sedative effect and cause the trapped explorers to become drowsy.

However, high levels of carbon dioxide can also be hazardous and potentially lethal. Excessive amounts of the gas in the bloodstream can lead to asphyxiation or hypercapnia.

Hypothermia could be another potential threat because of the low temperatures in the depths of the ocean, which could see the crew lose consciousness and 'live through' the agonizing wait. In a confined space, increased CO2 can cause headaches and drowsiness.

What is catastrophic implosion?

The U.S. coast guard has recently confirmed that debris found near the Titanic's wreck are those of the lost Titan submersible, and all five men on board died when the Titan experienced a "catastrophic implosion."

At sea level, the pressure of the atmosphere is 14.7 pounds per square inch (psi). However, at the depth where the ocean liner Titan submersible was exploring, water pressure was equivalent to around 400 atmospheres, nearly 6,000 psi.

An implosion happens when the pressure inside a container is greater than the pressure outside, causing the container to collapse inward. That can happen when the container is not designed to withstand the pressure it's subjected to, or when the pressure is suddenly increased beyond what the container can handle.

Design flaws and safety concerns of the Titanic submersible

The exact cause of the Titan sub is still unknown, but experts speculate that a flood or failure of the pressure vessel may have been to blame.

Titanic submersible was a custom-built, experimental vessel made from carbon fiber and titanium, designed to withstand the immense pressures of deep-sea exploration.

However, concerns have been raised about the design of the vessel, and it was never certified by a qualified third-party organization through a traditional assessment.

Despite these concerns, the Titan submersible was used on multiple expeditions, including one to the site of the Titanic wreckage. However, during the most recent one, the submersible went missing, and debris was later found near the Titanic's wreck.

The missing Titanic submersible raises questions about the safety of deep-sea exploration and the risks involved in such expeditions.

The use of new technologies and materials in deep-sea vessels requires proper testing and regulation to ensure the safety of crew and passengers. As the industry continues to evolve, it's essential that proper regulations are put in place to protect those involved in these types of expeditions.

